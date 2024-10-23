Nathalie Loiseau's Ruckus In Parliament: Nurturing Of Lies And Bias

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Siraj Nabiyev | independent
journalist
MEP, Vice-Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the South
Caucasus Nathalie Loiseau, known for her stark pro-Armenianism and
starring with her bias and anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric, goes the extra
mile to expand her pre-COP29 smear campaign; for what reason and
who coerce her to go for such a cheap deal?
Her stereotyped cliche of "Ethnic cleansing continues in
Nagorno-Karabakh" has been a headline of every groundless statement
against Azerbaijan and she tirelessly barks out these words: "We
must boycott COP29 in Baku".
We remember that quite recently Loiseau was charging another
campaign for demanding the release of the criminals, i.e., the
separatist leaders who were arrested in Azerbaijan's Garabagh. She
vehemently demanded freedom for those criminals who committed heavy
crimes, such as terrorist attacks, and military havoc, and
attempted to establish an illegal and self-declared government.
The power of financial support from the Armenian lobby
organisations squandering multi-million has strongly dazzled
Natalie Loiseau turning her into an aggressive one against the
whole of Azerbaijan.
With her erratic thinking and meaningless ideas Loiseau either
brings baseless examples of Armenians who left Garabagh of their
own volition more than a year ago or a group of political partisans
that have sold their souls to the illusive but luxurious promises
of EU politicians.
Let's be specific about what she wants to say in her recent
boycott campaign. She touches on the EU's reluctance to avoid
purchasing fossil fuels from abroad, which, in fact, is the EU's
demand for energy in the cold winter. She ironically says that the
EU purchases the gas that Russia produces from its source. But
let's be honest about what the EU does not have to turn a blind eye
to. If we take Armenia as a re-exporter of Russian products since
the Western sanctions are in power, then we would ask why Armenia
is not convicted or charged for violation of the West's rules. If
Russia is your adverse enemy, then you should have made a statement
against Armenia's plan to triple its trade turnover with your harsh
opponent in the east.
Do you think you are honest in each of your claims against
Azerbaijan? Before judging Azerbaijan with your baseless
accusations you had better stand and think deeply, especially with
the issue of Garabagh and a group of Armenians who refused to
accept Azerbaijani citizenship.
MEP Natalie Loiseau is unaware of the recent manifesto of the
Armenian speaker Alen Simonyan, who acknowledged Armenia's blunders
regarding its military expansionism in the past three decades.
Those who never have been to Garabagh speak so loudly that one
thinks Garabagh is the land in nowhere. Dear Loiseau, to your kind
attention - Garabakh is Azerbaijan and this is not only what
Azerbaijan tells but Armenia and its officials with overt
statements.
Whatever number you count about Armenians you think have left
Garabagh have never been a victim of Azerbaijan Arm'y single
bullet. However, if you leaf through the recent history page you
will clearly see the atrocities and barbarism of Armenians you
protect now. Isn't it time for you to be honest and fair?
