Flydubai Announces A New Service From Dubai To Bhairahawa In Nepal



The Dubai-based carrier will operate a daily service to Bhairahawa in Siddharthanagar from 10 November 2024 This is the carrier's second destination in Nepal including Kathmandu

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2024:

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the launch of a new daily service to Bhairahawa Airport, also known as Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA), from 10 November 2024.

flydubai's daily service to Bhairahawa will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB), offering customers a convenient travel option to a new gateway to Nepal. Return flights to Dubai will operate via Kathmandu, supporting the growing demand for travel between Dubai and Nepal.

The carrier started operating to Nepal with the launch of direct flights to

Kathmandu

in 2009, carrying more than three million passengers and stimulating free flows of trade and tourism between Nepal and the UAE.

flydubai recently started operations to

Basel

in Switzerland,

Islamabad

and

Lahore

in Pakistan and

Kerman

and

Kish Island

in Iran, growing its network to 126 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Flight details

Flights to Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from 10 November 2024. Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai's international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BWA start from AED 3,600 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,800. Return Business Class fares from BWA to DXB start from NPR 145,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from NPR 70,000.