Key Warehouse Automation Market Trend 2024-2033: Strategic Collaborations For Enhanced Service Delivery

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2024

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The warehouse automation market has rapidly expanded in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $19.27 billion in 2023 to $21.9 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 13.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the surge in e-commerce, challenges related to labor shortages and costs, the complexity of global supply chains, and increasing consumer expectations for quicker delivery and efficient inventory management.

Global Warehouse Automation Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is projected to see rapid growth, with the market expanding to $36.48 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%. The rise of same-day and on-demand delivery, along with the growth of micro-fulfillment centers and sustainable warehousing practices, are contributing to this upward trajectory. Major trends include the adoption of warehouse execution systems (WES), automated palletizing systems, voice-activated technologies, real-time analytics, and green warehouse solutions.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Warehouse Automation Market?

The rise in e-commerce sales is driving the growth of the market. As retailers strive to meet growing order volumes and last-mile delivery needs, automated warehouses are becoming essential, particularly in the competitive e-grocery sector. Warehouse automation provides a strategic edge by streamlining operations and accelerating order fulfillment.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Warehouse Automation Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Viastore Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group AG, Omron Corporation, Daifuku Co Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp Inc., KUKA Group, Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated Systems Inc., KNAPP Group, Vanderlande Industries BV, SSI Schaefer AG, Material Handling Systems Inc., WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, Mecalux SA, Beumer Group, TGW Logistics Group, Swisslog Holding, Interroll Group, Bastian Solutions LLC, Kardex Group, Grenzebach Group, System Logistics SpA, Locus Robotics, Murata Machinery Ltd., Kardex Remstar LLC, Godrej Koerber Supply Chain Limited, Space Magnum Equipments Pvt Ltd., Fives Group

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Warehouse Automation Market Size?

Companies in the market are prioritizing strategic collaborations to deliver dependable services to their customers. This approach fosters mutually beneficial partnerships among independent entities, enabling them to work towards shared goals aligned with their strategic objectives.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Warehouse Automation Market?

1) By Type: Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Function: Inbound, Picking, Outbound

4) By End User: General Merchandise, Healthcare, FMCG/Non-durable Goods, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Warehouse Automation Market

North America was the largest region in the warehouse automation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Warehouse Automation Market

Warehouse automation involves the deployment of devices and systems designed to streamline repetitive tasks and reduce labor intensity, resulting in enhanced operational efficiencies. By minimizing manual errors and expediting inventory movement, these automated systems play a vital role in optimizing supply chain operations and improving safety within facilities.

The Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Warehouse Automation Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into warehouse automation market size, warehouse automation market drivers and trends, warehouse automation market major players, warehouse automation competitors' revenues, warehouse automation market positioning, and warehouse automation market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

