CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit To Feature Over 50 Speakers, Arab Americans From 26 States In Dearborn, MI

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaDEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126.Arab Americans from over 26 states will come together to commemorate heritage, unity, and empowerment through dynamic panels, cultural performances, and networking opportunities.The summit will feature over 50 prominent speakers and performers, including Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), Former Congressman Andy Levin, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, and Dr. James Zogby, President of the Arab American Institute. Attendees will engage in discussions that explore the intersection of Arab American identity with civic engagement, leadership, and entrepreneurship.Key panels will include:--Strengthening Arab Identity: AAF's National Movement for Empowerment--Entrepreneurship and Business Leadership--Empowering Young Arab American Leaders--Leading Change: Arab Americans in Public Service--Empowering the Arab American Vote: Shaping Our Political Future--Connecting with Arab American Women: We Hear You, We See You--Countering Misrepresentations of Arabs in America: Media and Civil RightsComplete Prorgam HereWarren David, President of Arab America and Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation, emphasized, "This year's CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit is more than just an event-it's a platform for change. Through thought-provoking discussions and cultural showcases, we aim to empower Arab Americans to lead with pride and make meaningful contributions to society. We're thrilled to gather such an impressive group of speakers, performers, and community leaders."The summit will include two cultural events: the Fann Wa Tarab Concert on Friday, October 25, and the Al Rabitah Gala Banquet on Saturday, October 26, commemorating Arab American heritage and leadership.The Arab America Foundation ( ) (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage, empower and educate others about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.

