10Th Annual Edition Blockchain Africa Conference 2024 Invites Global Leaders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin Events will host the 10th Annual Edition of the

Blockchain Africa Conference

2024 on November 20, 2024, at the CSIR International Centre, Tshwane, South Africa. The Blockchain Africa completes 10 years this year, covering 9500+ attendees with 350+ speakers spanning 160 countries. With its experience, knowledge and networking connections, Blockchain Africa Conference has established itself as a premier for bringing together the community of Africa.

The event will see top blockchain leaders from the region and all across the globe presiding over speaker sessions. These global dignitaries will present real-world case studies and explore the current trends in the blockchain spectrum. The 30+ speakers will share their views and insights on the...

Read More>>

To learn more, please visit



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN