10Th Annual Edition Blockchain Africa Conference 2024 Invites Global Leaders
10/22/2024 11:15:48 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Bitcoin Events will host the 10th Annual Edition of the
Blockchain Africa Conference
2024 on November 20, 2024, at the CSIR International convention Centre, Tshwane, South Africa. The Blockchain Africa conference completes 10 years this year, covering 9500+ attendees with 350+ speakers spanning 160 countries. With its experience, knowledge and networking connections, Blockchain Africa Conference has established itself as a premier platform for bringing together the crypto community of Africa.
The event will see top blockchain leaders from the region and all across the globe presiding over speaker sessions. These global dignitaries will present real-world case studies and explore the current trends in the blockchain spectrum. The 30+ speakers will share their views and insights on the...
