Israeli Genocide Continues In Northern Gaza: Palestinian PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Palestinian Prime Mohammed Mustafa said on Tuesday that Israeli aggression in northern Gaza, and specifically in Jabalia, for more than two weeks“was a continuation of the crime of genocide in its most heinous forms and chapters.”





Mustafa indicated in his speech during the opening of the weekly cabinet session in the city of Ramallah, that the government“was continuing its efforts and international contacts to stop this unjust war on the Palestinian people.”





He renewed his call for the international community to take action“to stop these heinous massacres, and implement the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which calls for ending the occupation and removing its effects, so that the Palestinian people can enjoy freedom and independence, like the rest of the peoples of the world.”





Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement that the“fascist occupation army” is continuing its attempts to implement its criminal plan known as the“Generals' Plan” in the northern Gaza Strip. It added,“The occupation is besieging schools and hospitals, committing massacres against defenceless and displaced citizens, and carrying out the most heinous forced displacement operation live on air.”





On Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the Israeli occupation committed seven massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, with 115 dead and 487 injured arriving at hospitals in the past 48 hours, adding that the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has risen to 42,718 dead and 100,282 injured since October 7.





In the meantime, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) called on Tuesday for a temporary truce to allow residents to leave areas in the northern Gaza Strip at a time when health officials say they are suffering from a shortage of supplies needed to treat patients injured in the three-week Israeli campaign of extermination.





UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that the humanitarian situation reached a dire stage, noting that bodies are lying on the sides of the roads or buried under the rubble. He added in a statement on the social media platform X,“People in northern Gaza are just waiting to die... They feel rejected, hopeless and alone.”





Lazzarini called for an immediate truce,“even if only for a few hours, to provide a safe humanitarian corridor for families wishing to leave the area and reach safer places.”





For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ongoing Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, including the bombing of Beit Lahia, expressing his deep concern over the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza.





On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Israel and Arab countries in a new attempt to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli fire.





The US State Department said in a statement that the tour was expected to last until Friday, during which Blinken will discuss“the importance of ending the war in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.” The White House sought to indicate that the tour does not expect to achieve a breakthrough.





On the ground, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that it targeted three D9 military bulldozers of the occupation, two in the Al-Faluja neighbourhood west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip with a“Yassin 105” shell and a“Shawaz” bomb, and the third with a ground bomb on Al-Saftawi Street north of Gaza City.





Moreover, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, said that it targeted the Israeli occupation forces positioned in the“Netzarim” axis with short-range 107 missiles, and added in another statement that it targeted the command and control headquarters of the Israeli occupation in the vicinity of the Civil Administration east of Jabalia camp with heavy mortar shells.





On the Lebanese front, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported the killing of 13 people and the wounding of 57 others in a new toll from the Israeli occupation raid on the vicinity of Hariri Hospital. The raid was one of several raids that targeted areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as the Israeli occupation army's wide-scale aggression on Lebanon enters its 30th consecutive day.





Earlier on Monday evening, the occupation army warned the coastal hospital in Beirut, claiming that Hezbollah was hiding millions of dollars and gold in a tunnel underneath it, which the hospital director, Fadi Alameh, denied in media statements, stressing that the hospital was only intended to treat patients.





In parallel, Hezbollah claimed on Tuesday, responsibility for targeting the headquarters of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Caesarea on Saturday. Furthermore, seven Israeli soldiers were wounded on Monday by“shrapnel” near the northern border with Lebanon, according to Hebrew media.





Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced the implementation of 31 military operations against sites, bases, deployments of the Israeli occupation army and settlements in the north and depth of Palestine.