Qatar Participates In Cairo Meeting To Stop Genocide Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the extraordinary session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of permanent delegates, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Cairo.

The session discussed Arab and international action to stop the crimes of genocide, brutality and forced displacement committed by the Israeli against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar to the Arab League Maryam Ahmed al-Shibi represented Qatar at the meeting, which was held based on an urgent request submitted by the State of Palestine to the Arab League's General Secretariat.

The session aimed to tackle the ongoing crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the military siege of the northern part of the Strip to separate it from the rest of its parts.

