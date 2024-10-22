Newly Appointed GIPE Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal Withdraws Order Sacking Ajit Ranade As VC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Economist Sanjeev Sanyal, who was recently appointed as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of and Economics (GIPE) withdrew the order of removal of Dr Ajit Ranade as the institute's Vice-Chancellor.



A noted economist, Dr Ajit Ranade, was removed from the position by then chancellor Bibek Debroy on September 14. The decision was based on the report of a fact-finding committee which concluded that Ranade's appointment didn't align with UGC regulations regarding minimum qualifications.

Dr Ajit Ranade was removed from the position because he failed to meet the required eligibility, and was also involved in his own selection process in as GIPE VC, reported PTI citing a press release.

Later, in a statement, Sanjeev Sanyal said that he would appreciate to reconsider the matter and listen to Ranade's side in the matter.

"Upon assuming charge, I thought it appropriate to review the matter thoroughly and to provide Dr. Ajit Ranade an opportunity to be heard. I have decided to recall the earlier order and give him a personal hearing to present his case," Sanyal stated.





(More to come)