Winter Preparedness: Will Personally Oversee Adherence To Power Curtailment Schedule, Says CM

The Chief Minister made these remarks while chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the PDD, a department under his portfolio, to assess its preparedness ahead of the winter season in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, and Principal Secretary PDD Rajesh H. Prasad and others concerned.

“Once a curtailment schedule is announced, we must ensure it is followed rigorously, otherwise our credibility is at stake. We need to re-examine the schedule, considering the resources currently available to us and what we anticipate in the near future,” the Chief Minister stressed.

He further reiterated the importance of strict compliance with the schedule once it is finalized.“I will personally monitor the situation on a daily basis, especially as winter sets in,” he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the curtailment schedule must remain fair and equitable, without any influence from political or other external forces.“There must be no interference from those with political or other forms of influence. The schedule should be transparent and fair for all,” he added.

In an effort to incentivize efficiency, the Chief Minister suggested that areas demonstrating better management of electricity usage should be rewarded.“Reward those areas that are more efficient in managing curtailment. The schedule should be localized and reflect performance, particularly in areas where AT&C losses are lower,” he advised.

Given the forecast of an early winter onset by the Meteorological Department, the Chief Minister instructed PDD officials to expedite their preparations.“We have indications of early snowfall this year, so our winter preparedness must reflect that possibility,” he said, urging that seasonal pruning be completed within the next three to four weeks.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary PDD Rajesh H. Prasad provided a detailed presentation on the current power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The presentation covered a wide range of topics, including the existing power supply situation, energy requirement, and peak availability during the winter months.

Key areas of discussion included strategies to mitigate the winter power deficit, banking agreements for up to 500 MW of additional energy, and allocations from the central government. The meeting also reviewed power purchase liabilities, loans raised, payments made, and ongoing efforts to improve revenue realization through enhanced billing systems, e-governance, and IT interventions.

A significant focus was placed on reducing Aggregate, Technical, and Commercial (AT&C) losses, with the Chief Minister urging that all necessary steps be taken to minimize these losses. The status of ongoing projects and system additions were also discussed in detail, with an emphasis on ensuring timely implementation before the onset of winter.

