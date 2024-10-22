34 Filmfreeway Awards For Daniel P Quinn And Artsprunliited, Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sophocles' Death of Hercules

S&V, Paris and Sophocles too

Award Beyond The Curve Festival, Paris, France

ArtsPR is a program of Fractured Atlas in NYC since 2015.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ArtsPR Launches $500,000 Fractured Atlas Campaign for 2025. We won 34 FilmFreeway Awards for ArtsPR and garnered over 450 Donations to Fractured Atlas Since 2015.ArtsPR, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts, has announced the launch of a new campaign to raise funds for 2025 via Fractured Atlas with their FilmFreeway Awards. The campaign, which aims to raise $500,000, will run from now until 1/1/2025 and has already received support from the community.Since its inception in 2015, ArtsPR has been a strong advocate for the arts, providing a platform for emerging artists and promoting their work to a wider audience. With their grassroots approach, the organization has successfully garnered over 450 donations to Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization, in support of their mission.The efforts of ArtsPR have not gone unnoticed, as they have received numerous accolades and awards for their work. From Philadelphia to Berlin, Bali to Kuwait, their impact has been felt globally. Most notably, they have won Film and Book Awards in various prestigious events, including those in Milan, Rome, Paris, and Spain. Additionally, more poetic work has been recognized in "organized labor," with five book awards on AuthorHouse and others on Lulu.According to Daniel P Quinn, the founder of ArtsPR, "We are thrilled to launch this campaign after our 34 FilmFreeway Awards. The support we have received from the community has been overwhelming, and we are grateful for every donation that will help us continue our mission of promoting and supporting the arts." The funds raised through this campaign will go towards providing opportunities for emerging artists and promoting their work on a global scale.ArtsPR invites everyone to join them in their mission to support the arts by making a donation to their Fractured Atlas campaign. With their track record of success and the support of the community, the organization is confident that they will reach their goal and continue to make a positive impact in the arts community. For more information and to make a donation, please visit their website at .AI-generated by

