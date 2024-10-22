Steven Selikoff Leads Sixth Canton Fair Sourcing Trip For Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Product Entrepreneurs review production line in a Chinese Factory

Product Entrepreneurs visit a Chinese Factory

Steven Selikoff Leads Entrepreneurs on an Exciting Journey at Canton Fair, Finding New Products and Making Key Connections

- Participant, when visiting factoriesGUANGZHOU, GUANGZHOU, CHINA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steven Selikoff, renowned for his expertise in product development, has arrived in China to lead his sixth Canton Fair sourcing trip, aimed at entrepreneurs, product developers, and inventors. This trip coincides with Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Canton Fair, providing participants with unparalleled opportunities to source products , find new products, and identify factories for manufacturing current and future goods.The group of 14 participants includes new entrepreneurs, Amazon sellers, alumni from previous programs, and members of Selikoff's Product Development Academy . They will not only attend the Canton Fair but also engage in comprehensive learning experiences about doing business in China. Topics will cover negotiation, quality assurance, shipping, logistics, IP protection, selling to retailers, and much more.“Everything is amazing in China. It's so different than I thought it was,” said one participant when visiting factories.“I sent photos to my husband and he wats to come on the next trip in April,” she added.Steven Selikoff, founder of the Product Development Academy, is a celebrated figure in the field of product development. With years of experience and a track record of success, Selikoff has helped countless entrepreneurs turn their ideas into market-ready products. His guidance on this trip promises to be invaluable for all participants.The Canton Fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, is the largest trade fair in China and one of the most significant trade events globally. Held biannually in Guangzhou, it attracts thousands of buyers and exhibitors from around the world, showcasing a vast array of products across various industries.This sourcing trip is a prime opportunity for participants to dive deep into product development and sourcing. The event promises to be an enriching experience, bridging the gap between innovative ideas and tangible products ready for the market.For more information, visit Product Development Academy, or Canton Fair Trip

