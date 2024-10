Depo-Provera Incidental Menigiomas: No Consensus On Optimal Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Greg Vigna

Incidental meningiomas often lead to uncertainty and risks. Study shows varied management strategies with notable morbidity from surgery and radiosurgery

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Incidental diagnosis of a meningioma is an injury in the 50% that are managed with active monitoring because the need for periodic diagnostic imaging, medical surveillance, and reasonable uncertainty as to the future is an injury,” states Dr. Greg Vigna , national neurological injury attorney and Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician.

What did Dr. Abdurrahman Islim, Ph.D report in“Incidental intracranial meningiomas: a systematic review and meta-analysis of prognostic factors and outcome” published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology (2019) 142: 211-221?

“There is no consensus on their optimal management.

Initial management strategies at diagnosis were: surgery (27.3%), stereotactic radiosurgery (22.0%), and active monitoring (50.7%) with a weighted mean follow-up of 49.5 months.

The pooled proportion of intervention after a duration of active monitoring was 24.8%. Weighted mean time-to-intervention was 24.8 months.

The pooled risks of morbidity following surgery and radiosurgery ... were 11.8% and 32.0 respectively. The pooled proportion of operated meningioma being WHO grade I was 94.0%.

Read Dr. Abdurrahman Islim's article:

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician states,“Meningiomas can cause severe neurological injury. Craniotomies create other risks. Medical monitoring for those managed surgically or by way of active monitoring requires ongoing diagnostic imaging and medical surveillance. The use of Depo-Provera and the 5.5x risk of meningiomas is a serious injury for women with meningiomas.”

The Vigna Law Group is a national litigation firm that focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical malpractice, mid-urethral slings, and bad drugs including Depo-Provera.

He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

Read Dr. Vigna's free book, Mother's Guide to Birth Injury.

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain by Dr. Vigna:

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

+1 817-809-9023

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.