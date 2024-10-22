Global Vitamin And Minerals Market Forecast To Reach $99.22 Billion By 2028 With 7.9% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vitamin And Minerals Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Vitamin And Minerals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The vitamin and minerals market has experienced robust growth in recent years. Forecasts indicate an increase from $67.64 billion in 2023 to $73.08 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth can be linked to rising health awareness, demographic shifts such as an aging population, lifestyle and dietary changes, preventive healthcare practices, and trends in fitness and sports nutrition.

How Big Is the Global Vitamin and Minerals Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The the is projected to grow significantly, driven by rising consumer demand for specialized nutrition. With an expected increase to $99.22 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%, this growth is fueled by trends like plant-based and specialty diets, immune health focus, women's health, prenatal nutrition, and elderly healthcare. Personalized nutrition and wellness trends will further shape the landscape. Key trends include innovative product delivery formats, natural and clean-label products, expansion of the nutricosmetics market, age-specific supplements, and the increasing demand for sports and fitness nutrition.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Vitamin and Minerals Market?

The increasing popularity of dietary supplements in modern lifestyles is fueling the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplements market. Nutrition plays a key role in maintaining a balanced immune system, and supplementation with micronutrients like vitamins C and D, zinc, and omega fatty acids offers a low-cost, safe, and effective way to support optimal immune function, particularly in patients with COVID-19 or respiratory diseases. In response to COVID-19, the Indian Research Institute has developed high-protein and fibrous foods such as cookies, bread, and rolls to aid patient recovery.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Vitamin and Minerals Market Share?

Key players in the vitamin and minerals market include Pfizer Limited, BASF Aktiengesellschaft., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, AMWAY India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Salus Haus, Nestle Health Science, Lonza Group, Eisai Co. Ltd., Glanbia PLC, DuPont Nutrition & Health, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, The Bountiful Company, Jamieson Wellness Inc., Pharmavite LLC., Nature's Bounty Co., Sanofi India Limited, General Nutrition Centers Inc., General Nutrition Centers Inc., Puritan's Pride, CCMP Capital, Webber Naturals Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Webber Naturals, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Hainan Yangshengtang, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, Glanbia Nutritionals, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Naturex (Part of Givaudan), NOW Health Group, Probiotics International Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Vitamin and Minerals Market Size?

Consumer preferences are increasingly shifting toward organic supplements, a significant trend influencing the vitamins and mineral supplement market. As awareness of health and wellness rises, organic options are gaining traction among consumers seeking natural alternatives.

How Is the Global Vitamin and Minerals Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Multi Chamber

2) By Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether, Other Materials

3) By Content: Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture

4) By Application: Chemotherapy, Targeted Drug Delivery, Glucose Injection, Sodium Chloride Solution, Electrolyte Injection, Nutrient Injection, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Service Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Vitamin and Minerals Market

What Is the Vitamin and Minerals Market?

Vitamins and mineral supplements consist of essential micronutrients required by the body to perform a variety of functions. Since these micronutrients cannot be synthesized by our bodies, they must be obtained through dietary sources. Vitamins, organic compounds, are typically categorized as either fat-soluble or water-soluble.

The Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Vitamin and Minerals Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into vitamin and minerals market size, drivers and trends, vitamin and minerals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and vitamin and minerals market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

