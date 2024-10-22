HIP Video Promo Presents: Mitch & Millie Premiere New Music Video 'Little Town' On Music-News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dynamic duo Mitch & Millie release brand new beyond powerful track "Little Town"

NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newlyweds Mitchell and Amelia Kaneff, better known as the musical dynamic duo“Mitch & Millie,” are rock stars in every sense of the word; their powerful sound, shared passion, and poetic lyricism not only excite listeners' ears but empower them to pursue hope and healing. In the 2010s, Mitchell earned enormous success as a producer, writer, and for his band, The Young Presidents, which produced three albums and procured numerous Grammy nominations. However, Mitch tapped into their shared passion for making music over the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Fighting through a year marked by devastating familial loss, Mitch and Millie poured themselves into reimagining covers like Jefferson Airplane's psychedelic“White Rabbit.”

Mitch and Millie are the kind of couple that strive to find light within their deepest sorrows. Inspired by artists like Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, who use their music as a tool for growth, Mitch & Millie craft a distinct sonic vibration that is compelling, mighty, and personal. Now shifting from releasing covers to original music, Mitch & Millie are beyond proud to release their first original single as a pair-introducing themselves as a force of great music-making and showcasing their unwavering tenacity.

As a deeply intimate story,“Little Town” reflects on Millie's past, shadowed by tragedy. Growing up in a small town in Ontario, Canada, Millie has pushed through extraordinary adversity. Produced by Will Baker and three-time Grammy winner Earl Cohen, whose extensive collaborations include artists such as Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, and Pink, the song came together effortlessly,“like it wrote itself.” Mitch crafted the melody and bassline-for the first time entirely on guitar-providing Millie with the ideal foundation to speak from the heart in her lyrics. Bravely tackling the darkness that surrounds trauma such as drug abuse, self-harm, and sexual assault, the word“powerful” doesn't do it justice. Millie's dramatic, haunting vocals speak her truth and address her abuser as someone who has now“made it out.”“Little Town” empowers those who resonate with Millie's“scars” and may feel scared, lost, embarrassed, or shameful about them. Courageously, Mitch and Millie reassure listeners that healing is possible no matter what they've been through.

The“Little Town” music video transports viewers to a town similar to where Millie grew up. Shot in Roanoke, Virginia, its dark, cinematic visuals reflect the darkness in Millie's life at the time. Opening with a young girl snuggled safely in bed, the girl transforms into Millie as an adult. Struggling with drug use and self-harm, viewers get a snapshot of her life altered by sexual abuse. Though battered and bruised, she's not broken. She refuses to give up. Mitch stands behind Millie-literally and metaphorically-strumming the beautiful melody and acting as a beacon of support. As she regains her voice, the scenes shift from dark to light, revealing an open stretch of train tracks. At last, Millie can escape and start her next chapter. The emotion is heightened with touches of realism. Dressed in the same white, flowy nightgowns, Millie's younger self clutches her beloved childhood teddy bear in one hand and grasps the hand of grown-up Millie in the other as they finally walk away and never look back. It's destined to leave viewers inspired as they take in this incredibly moving anthem of resilience and powerful tribute to Millie's younger sister Brittany, who lost her life to suicide in 2022.

