Will Rogers Gold Medallions Announced

Will Rogers Medallion Award
FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gold
medallion recipients of the 2024 Will Rogers Medallion Awards (WRMA) were announced during the organization's annual awards banquet in Fort Worth's fabled Stockyard District this past weekend.
The honorees were selected from entries in 23 categories from 35 states. A complete list of all award recipients is available at the Will Rogers Medallion Award website at 2024wrmawinners .
Entries for the 2025 WRMA competition will be accepted starting Nov. 1. Details are available at contest-info .
Top 2024 WRMA Recipients and publishers are:
Lifetime Achievement Award: Jane Kirkpatrick
Golden Lariat: Bob Boze Bell, publisher, True West magazine, for outstanding service and dedication to the art of storytelling about the American West
Illustrator of the Year: Joni Franks
Western Fiction-Modern (Post-1900): The Ways of Water, Teresa H. Janssen, She Writes Press
Western Fiction-Traditional (Pre-1900): Changing Woman: A Novel of the Camp Grant Massacre, Venetia Hobson Lewis, Bison Books
Western Humor-Written: Never Dull!, Heather Sharp, Heather Sharp Publishing
Western Romance: Tastefully Texas, K.S. Jones, Wolfpack Publishing
Western Mystery: The Longmire Defense, By Craig Johnson, Viking
Inspirational Western Fiction: Fair Haven, Laura Conner Kestner, Sycamore House Publishing
Western Short Story:“A Death of Crows,” Michael Norman, Saddlebag Dispatches
Western Nonfiction (TIE): The Cost of Free Land: Jews, Lakota, and an American Inheritance, Rebecca Clarren, Viking; and Montana: A Paper Trail, Thomas Minckler, Montana Historical Society Press
Western Short Nonfiction:“The Klondike,” Mike Coppock, Wild West magazine
Western Biography & Memoir: Red Cloud and the Indian Trader: The Remarkable Friendship of the Sioux Chief and J.W. Dear in the Last Days of the Frontier, Marilyn Dear Nelson and Chris Nelson, Globe Pequot
Western Maverick: The Last Man: A Novel of the 1927 Santa Claus Bank Robbery, Thomas Goodman, Mainsail Media
Young Readers-Western Fiction: A Sky Full of Song, Susan Lynn Meyer, Union Square Kids
Young Readers-Western Fiction/Illustrated: The Healing Lodge, Barbara L. Clouse, illustrated by Gabby Correia, Young Dragons
Young Readers-Western Nonfiction: Bass Reeves: Legendary Lawman of the Wild West, Billie Holladay Skelley, Crossing Time Press
Young Readers-Western Nonfiction/Illustrated: Will Rogers and His Great Presidential Pals, Bart Taylor, illustrated by Greg White, Yorkshire Publishing
Western Photographic Essay: Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Plains, Edward Curtis, Coleen Graybill and John Edward Graybill, Curtis Legacy Foundation
Western Cookbook: The 7 Up Ranch Cookbook, Kathy McCraine, Burro Creek Publishing
Western Film-Drama: Teller's Camp, Jared Zabel (writer/director/producer) and Bryce Zabel (executive producer), Wayward Son Production
Western Film-Documentary: The Real Wild West:“Boom and Bust,” Episode 3, Sarah Burns (director/executive producer/writer), Alex Sherratt (writer/executive producer), Steve Burns (executive producer), and Jorge Franzini (executive producer), Roller Coaster Road Productions
Western Poetry-Recorded: The Corps of Discovery, L.J. Martin, Buttonwillow Books
Western Poetry-Written: Bootjack, John S. Nelson, Pasque Press
Cowboy Written Poetry: Real: A Rodear of Poetry, Betty Lynne McCarthy, Dan Hartman, Jim Crotts, Robert Dennis, Natalie G'Schwind, Karen Stockett, Hoss Balsam and Chantz Hubing, Sunlit Silver Bit Publishing
Cowboy Recorded Poetry: Provin' Up Wise, Rik“Yonder” Goodell, Yonderin' Tales
