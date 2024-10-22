Surge In Waterborne Diseases: A Key Driver Transforming The Water Testing And Analysis Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water Testing And Analysis Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The water testing and analysis market has shown strong growth in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $4.17 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth can be attributed to stringent water quality regulations, rising concerns about waterborne diseases, monitoring of industrial pollution, expanding agricultural practices, and infrastructure development.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Water Testing And Analysis Market?

The market is set to grow steadily, reaching $5.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors such as increasing awareness about emerging contaminants, climate change impact, and the need for industrial water recycling are driving this growth. Key trends include the use of drones and remote sensing for water quality monitoring, collaboration between technology providers and water utilities, real-time reporting, and water recycling initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Water Testing And Analysis Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Water Testing And Analysis Market?

The increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases is driving the expansion of the market. Contaminated drinking water containing bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and intestinal parasites contributes to waterborne diseases, highlighting the critical role of comprehensive water testing in preventing public health crises.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Water Testing And Analysis Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are General Electric Company, Veolia Environnement SA, Honeywell International Inc., Danaher Corporation, ABB Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Emersion Electric Co, Suez SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS S.A., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bureau Veritas AS, Lennox International Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Intertek Group plc, Shimadzu Corporation, TUV SUD EV, UL LLC, Horiba Ltd., ALS Limited, Neogen Corporation, NSF International, Merieux NutriSciences Corp, AquaPhoenix Scientific Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tintometer GmbH

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Water Testing And Analysis Market?

In April 2023, HORIBA Advanced Techno Co. Ltd., a Japan-based leader in water measurement solutions, acquired Tethys Instruments SAS, a France-based manufacturer specializing in water quality measurement technologies. This acquisition enhances HORIBA's offerings in market-ready solutions and analytical system R&D, leveraging Tethys' expertise in UV spectroscopy to create synergies with HORIBA's core capabilities in electrochemistry and sampling.

How Is The Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Segmented?

1) By Type: TOC Analyzer, PH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensor, Turbidity Meter, Other Types

2) By Test Type: Physicochemical Analysis, Bacteriological Testing

3) By Method: Membrane Filter, Multiple Tube Dilution, Visual Comparison Method, Spectrometric Method, Titration Method, Other Methods

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Power, Semiconductor, Food and Beverage, Mining, Refineries, Metals, Chemicals, Environmental, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Water Testing And Analysis Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global water testing and analysis market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Water Testing And Analysis Market Definition

Water testing and analysis is the systematic process of evaluating water quality. This involves measuring properties such as turbidity, dissolved gas content, radioactivity, and conductivity. Water quality assessments are vital across numerous industries, including agriculture, fisheries, and pharmaceuticals, underscoring the importance of maintaining safe water standards.

The Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into water testing and analysis market size , water testing and analysis market drivers and trends, water testing and analysis market major players, water testing and analysis competitors' revenues, water testing and analysis market positioning, and water testing and analysis market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024



Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2024



Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.