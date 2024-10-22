New Book“Cross-Cultural Perspectives On Climate Change Adaptation: Adapting To Flood Risk” Released By Springer Nature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Professionals from Global South and adaptation experts lay out blueprint for impact and action to address weather-related hazards driven by climate change.

- Editor, Dr. Kwi-Gon KimSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With flooding disasters making headlines across the world, the release of a new book from Springer Nature“Cross-Cultural Perspectives on Climate Change Adaptation: Adapting to Flood Risk” provides timely insights and new innovative approaches to climate risk management and green recovery.This book breaks important new ground in the field of adaptation and by featuring:1. Voices and insights from Global South practitioners. The centerpiece of the book are 13 case studies focused on flooding hazards, disaster management and green recovery by professionals in 11 countries across the Global South including: Ezekial Atanga Azuure (Ghana), Azhari Putri Cempaka (Indonesia), Navin Chea (Cambodia), Neil Paul Fara-on (Philippines), Tewelde Alema Fukur (Ethiopia), Chris Velmida Perfas Gianzon (Philippines), Kambiz Karimi (Afghanistan), Keo Hak (Cambodia), Saadatu Gambo Madaki (Nigeria), Del Piero Raphael Arana Ruedas (Peru), Mohammad Nazir Safi (Afghanistan), Siddique Md. Abu Bakar (Bangladesh), Yawe Samuel (Uganda).2. Locally driven and context-specific insights and co-benefit solution-making. This book shows the limitations of legacy approaches and provides insights into new frameworks and models that value localized data, knowledge creation and community engagement and promotes new integrated models that prioritize smart hazard reduction measures that unlock decarbonization co-benefits.3. New technologies and the digitalization of climate solutions. Global experts from leading organizations including ICLEI and the GDFA , explore opportunities to leverage the power of new technologies like Digital Twins, the Metaverse, and Blockchain (BC) and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to unlock new data insights and technology-enabled disaster risk management and hazard reduction solutions.Dr. Kwi-Gon Kim, book Editor states:“We hope that planners, researchers and funders will use the case studies and insights from global experts to support more impactful national and local adaptation and green recovery efforts. Because green growth combined with sustainable development is the only way forward, we must prioritize the integration of combined adaptation and mitigation planning efforts to maximize the co-benefits of climate hazard reduction and decarbonization.”Catherine Atkin, book Editor adds,“All too often the current conversation about climate action and adaptation is told from the perspective of those outside the countries most impacted by climate change. We hope this book deepens readers' appreciation of the power of research and analysis undertaken by local, in-country professionals and demonstrates the critical importance of strengthening the institutions and resources on the ground to drive resilience and green growth.”Saharnaz Mirzazad, chapter author and Executive Director of ICLEI USA, shares that:“Addressing the climate crisis demands urgency, coordination, and smart solutions. We can't afford to reinvent the wheel. Instead, we must learn from best practices and replicate them wherever possible. I am proud to contribute to this book, sharing examples of how Californians are leading with innovation and action, providing models that can inspire and support the global effort to build a more resilient future.”Saadatu Gambo Madaki, case study author from the Nigerian Department of Climate Change states:“Climate change has affected and continues to affect humanity. It has become a hot issue of discussion all across the world, also a biggest threat to humanity, and no one is safe from it. It has also captured the attention of world leaders; everyone has a role to play in climate action. A collective task that must be completed by everyone. I am pleased to have contributed to this global clarion call for a sustainable, resilient society.”Katherine Foster, chapter author states:“This book is a testament to the power of cross cultural and cross sectoral collaboration to address adaptation challenges. It was an honor to co-author a chapter, developed with Pourya Salehi and experts from ICLEI and others at GDFA, that explores innovative digital tools for flood risk assessment and management. We hope our insights offer pathways for resilient adaptation planning and give communities new strategies to navigate climate challenges.”

