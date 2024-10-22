UN Human Rights Chief Condemned Deadly Strike Near Beirut Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 22 (kuna) -- UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on Tuesday condemned the Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut's in densely populated Jnah neighborhood that reportedly killed at least 18 people including four children and wounded 60 others.

In a statement released from Geneva Turk said "The hospital itself which is one of the main hospitals in Beirut and has received a large number of patients throughout the conflict also appears to have been damaged in the strike late on Monday."

Turk reiterated his call in the respect of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law and called on the prompt investigation into that violation.

He also called the UN's call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reminded all parties that the protection of civilians must be the absolute top priority. (end)

