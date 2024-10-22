Dubai Judicial Institute, Kuwait AMR Mull Boosting Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait's Authority for Medical Responsibility (AMR) Dr. Salman Khalifa and Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute Dr. Ebtessam Al Badwawi discussed on Tuesday means of sharing knowledge and expertise in the field.

The two sides also focused on boosting collaboration in domains related to administrative work, procedures and issues pertaining to medical malpractice.

Such meetings and visits with brothers aim to exchange experience and bolster cooperation to improve administrative and legal services, and implement the best practices and experiments in judicial development and training processes, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported, citing Al Badwawi.

Established in 2020 under the law 70 of 2020, the Authority is an independent governmental entity tasked with the practice of medicine and allied health professions, patient's rights, and healthcare facilities.

The Authority specializes exclusively, through the committees it forms, in providing expert medical opinions, in complaints, records, communications, reports, court cases, and lawsuits related to medical errors and professional violations referred or submitted to it against all healthcare professionals, healthcare facilities whether governmental or private, or the managers of the healthcare facilities. (end)

