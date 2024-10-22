(MENAFN- Pressat)
Release Date: October 22nd 2024
Charity Integrate UK to Launch Theatre Boy, a film Raising Awareness of
Knife Crime
Chatham House Pre-Screening October 24th, Available on YouTube from
November 8th
London, UK – On November 8th, 2024 , the charity Integrate UK will officially unveil
a powerful new short film titled Theatre Bo , created by its young activists, aimed at
addressing the urgent issue of knife crime in the UK . The film, which supports their
mission to raise awareness and promote youth advocacy, will be available to watch
and share following this official release at their annual youth conference on
November 8th 2024.
Chatham House Pre-Screening: Local Stories, Global Reach
In advance of the public launch, an exclusive pre-screening will take place at
Chatham House, the prominent policy institute on October 24th, 2024 . This event
highlights the importance of addressing knife crime as both a national and global
issue. Featuring a panel discussion with young advocates and experts , the event will
explore the devastating effects of knife crime and discuss possible solutions.
Integrate UK encourages broad engagement with the film following its November
8th release, aiming to spark meaningful conversations around preventing violence
and promoting youth advocacy.
UK Knife Crime Crisis: Prime Minister's 10-Year Coalition Plan
This film launch comes at a crucial time, following the UK government's unveiling of
a 10-year strategy to halve knife crime incidents by 2034. Prime Minister Keir
Starmer has launched a coalition of campaigners, community leaders, and figures
like Idris Elba, focusing on prevention through education, stricter regulations, and
community engagement. Integrate UK's youth-led initiatives align with this national
effort, particularly in their focus on using education and creative advocacy to combat
knife crime. With over 50,000 knife-related offences recorded in England and Wales
in the past year, young people are disproportionately affected by this violence.
Integrate UK is calling for government and educational bodies to introduce
mandatory educational programs in schools to help prevent future tragedies and
protect students.
Hana, a 17-year-old activist involved in the project, added:
"Being part of this film gave me the chance to share my experiences and help others
understand how serious this problem is. Too many young people feel like they have
to carry a knife for protection, and we need to change that mindset."
Lisa Zimmermann, CEO of Integrate UK, said:
"We are incredibly proud of the work our young people do - if we want a better
society, we need to listen to our youth and ensure their voices are part of important
conversations. If we give them the opportunities and platforms and really learn to
listen to them, anything is possible."
Peer-education Workshops
Alongside the film, Integrate UK offers workshops to educate students about knife
crime, using creative tools to engage them in discussions about the causes and
consequences of violence. The peer-education workshops are delivered by young
activists in schools across the country, reaching over 7,000 students annually.
These workshops use creative tools like music videos, films, and dramas to tackle
complex issues, including knife crime, gender inequality, and racial discrimination.
By focusing on peer-led learning, these sessions demystify stereotypes and
empower students to engage with critical social issues in a relatable way. The
workshops are free to state schools and are supported by multimedia resources,
ensuring they resonate with young people nationwide.
Janet Fyle MBE, Chair of Trustees, emphasised:
"Our role is to empower young people to speak up and create the change they want
to see in their communities. This film and our educational programs are just one way
we are supporting their efforts to challenge the status quo and create safer, more
inclusive environments."
Call to Action: Watch, Share, and Raise Awareness
The film will be available to view on Integrate UK's YouTube channel. Integrate UK
encourages everyone to watch the film and share it on social media, using the
hashtag #EndKnifeCrime to amplify the message. This youth-led project aims to
spark conversations around knife crime and inspire action to create safer
communities.
Drive Engagement: Follow Integrate UK
For updates on where and when to watch the film, follow Integrate UK on their social
media channels and website. Join the conversation by using the hashtag
#EndKnifeCrime and sharing your thoughts on the film.
Ends -
Notes to Editors:
Trailer:
Media Pack: Images, Quotes and Factsheet etc:
About Integrate UK
● Integrate UK is a youth-led charity empowering marginalised young people,
primarily from racialised and socio-economically challenged backgrounds, to
become advocates for social change. Founded in 2009, the organisation
began by tackling female genital mutilation (FGM) and honour-based abuse.
Now, it addresses broader issues of gender and racial inequality through
education, creative advocacy, and leadership development. By offering
training, mentorship, and platforms for young voices, Integrate UK continues
to drive impactful change and shape a more inclusive society.
● Synopsis of the Film: Theatre Boy tells the story of Anthony, a student who
gains sudden popularity after a fight video goes viral at school. His classmate
Akira, however, is troubled by the attention that violence brings. As tensions
rise and a new danger emerges, Akira witnesses Anthony make a pivotal
decision that will change both of their lives forever. The film powerfully
addresses the global issue of youth violence, focusing on knife crime. It
highlights how many young people face similar pressures and emphasises the
lasting impact of the choices they make when confronted with peer influence
and moments of crisis. Production and director: The production company is
called Grow Big Soup Ltd and the director is Kwame Lestrade.
● The film's release date is 8th November 2024 on YouTube.
● Integrate UK supports young people with their learning, ambitions and
aspirations, and runs a range of creative and educational initiatives. The
projects and resources are produced by young people, helping them to
develop transferable skills in areas such as film development, stage
production, songwriting or organising a conference.
● Integrate UK, based in Bristol, is closely connected to the issue of knife crime,
with the city recording at least one knife-related incident each week in 2023.
This proximity makes the issue particularly important to the charity and its
young activists, many of whom have been personally affected by knife crime.
● Integrate UK is supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation. PHF was
established by Paul Hamlyn in 1987 and is now one of the largest
independent grant-making foundations in the UK. They use their resources to
support social change, working towards a just and equitable society. For more
information please visit the PFH website.
● Lisa Zimmermann, the CEO and Co-founder of Integrate UK is a former
teacher with more than 20 years' experience working with young people on
creative educational projects and issues relating to social change.
Social and website:
Website:
Instagram: _integrateuk
Twitter: _IntegrateUK
Facebook: IntegrateUK
For press enquiries or more information, email: ...
Website: Tel: 07729275775
MENAFN22102024004644010603ID1108808359