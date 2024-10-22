(MENAFN- Pressat) Release Date: October 22nd 2024

Charity Integrate UK to Launch Theatre Boy, a Raising Awareness of

Knife Crime

Chatham House Pre-Screening October 24th, Available on YouTube from

November 8th





London, UK – On November 8th, 2024 , the charity Integrate UK will officially unveil

a powerful new short film titled Theatre Bo , created by its young activists, aimed at

addressing the urgent issue of knife crime in the UK . The film, which supports their

mission to raise awareness and promote youth advocacy, will be available to watch

and share following this official release at their annual youth conference on

November 8th 2024.

Chatham House Pre-Screening: Local Stories, Global Reach

In advance of the public launch, an exclusive pre-screening will take place at

Chatham House, the prominent policy institute on October 24th, 2024 . This event

highlights the importance of addressing knife crime as both a national and global

issue. Featuring a panel discussion with young advocates and experts , the event will

explore the devastating effects of knife crime and discuss possible solutions.

Integrate UK encourages broad engagement with the film following its November

8th release, aiming to spark meaningful conversations around preventing violence

and promoting youth advocacy.

UK Knife Crime Crisis: Prime Minister's 10-Year Coalition Plan

This film launch comes at a crucial time, following the UK government's unveiling of

a 10-year strategy to halve knife crime incidents by 2034. Prime Minister Keir

Starmer has launched a coalition of campaigners, community leaders, and figures

like Idris Elba, focusing on prevention through education, stricter regulations, and

community engagement. Integrate UK's youth-led initiatives align with this national

effort, particularly in their focus on using education and creative advocacy to combat

knife crime. With over 50,000 knife-related offences recorded in England and Wales

in the past year, young people are disproportionately affected by this violence.

Integrate UK is calling for government and educational bodies to introduce

mandatory educational programs in schools to help prevent future tragedies and

protect students.

Hana, a 17-year-old activist involved in the project, added:

"Being part of this film gave me the chance to share my experiences and help others

understand how serious this problem is. Too many young people feel like they have

to carry a knife for protection, and we need to change that mindset."

Lisa Zimmermann, CEO of Integrate UK, said:

"We are incredibly proud of the work our young people do - if we want a better

society, we need to listen to our youth and ensure their voices are part of important

conversations. If we give them the opportunities and platforms and really learn to

listen to them, anything is possible."

Peer-education Workshops

Alongside the film, Integrate UK offers workshops to educate students about knife

crime, using creative tools to engage them in discussions about the causes and

consequences of violence. The peer-education workshops are delivered by young

activists in schools across the country, reaching over 7,000 students annually.

These workshops use creative tools like music videos, films, and dramas to tackle

complex issues, including knife crime, gender inequality, and racial discrimination.

By focusing on peer-led learning, these sessions demystify stereotypes and

empower students to engage with critical social issues in a relatable way. The

workshops are free to state schools and are supported by multimedia resources,

ensuring they resonate with young people nationwide.

Janet Fyle MBE, Chair of Trustees, emphasised:

"Our role is to empower young people to speak up and create the change they want

to see in their communities. This film and our educational programs are just one way

we are supporting their efforts to challenge the status quo and create safer, more

inclusive environments."

Call to Action: Watch, Share, and Raise Awareness

The film will be available to view on Integrate UK's YouTube channel. Integrate UK

encourages everyone to watch the film and share it on social media, using the

hashtag #EndKnifeCrime to amplify the message. This youth-led project aims to

spark conversations around knife crime and inspire action to create safer

communities.

Drive Engagement: Follow Integrate UK

For updates on where and when to watch the film, follow Integrate UK on their social

media channels and website. Join the conversation by using the hashtag

#EndKnifeCrime and sharing your thoughts on the film.

Trailer:



Media Pack:

About Integrate UK

● Integrate UK is a youth-led charity empowering marginalised young people,

primarily from racialised and socio-economically challenged backgrounds, to

become advocates for social change. Founded in 2009, the organisation

began by tackling female genital mutilation (FGM) and honour-based abuse.

Now, it addresses broader issues of gender and racial inequality through

education, creative advocacy, and leadership development. By offering

training, mentorship, and platforms for young voices, Integrate UK continues

to drive impactful change and shape a more inclusive society.

● Synopsis of the Film: Theatre Boy tells the story of Anthony, a student who

gains sudden popularity after a fight video goes viral at school. His classmate

Akira, however, is troubled by the attention that violence brings. As tensions

rise and a new danger emerges, Akira witnesses Anthony make a pivotal

decision that will change both of their lives forever. The film powerfully

addresses the global issue of youth violence, focusing on knife crime. It

highlights how many young people face similar pressures and emphasises the

lasting impact of the choices they make when confronted with peer influence

and moments of crisis. Production and director: The production company is

called Grow Big Soup Ltd and the director is Kwame Lestrade.

● The film's release date is 8th November 2024 on YouTube.

● Integrate UK supports young people with their learning, ambitions and

aspirations, and runs a range of creative and educational initiatives. The

projects and resources are produced by young people, helping them to

develop transferable skills in areas such as film development, stage

production, songwriting or organising a conference.

● Integrate UK, based in Bristol, is closely connected to the issue of knife crime,

with the city recording at least one knife-related incident each week in 2023.

This proximity makes the issue particularly important to the charity and its

young activists, many of whom have been personally affected by knife crime.

● Integrate UK is supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation. PHF was

established by Paul Hamlyn in 1987 and is now one of the largest

independent grant-making foundations in the UK. They use their resources to

support social change, working towards a just and equitable society. For more

information please visit the PFH website.

● Lisa Zimmermann, the CEO and Co-founder of Integrate UK is a former

teacher with more than 20 years' experience working with young people on

creative educational projects and issues relating to social change.

