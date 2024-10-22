Dkgcon 2024: Breaking Down Trust And Reliability Barriers Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, Netherland, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet innovators and builders will gather at the Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKGcon) 2024 on October 24 and 25 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With the increasing use of generative AI (genAI) technologies in business and our everyday lives, the need for reliable, verifiable, and sustainable AI solutions is evident. This year's second edition of DKGcon under the title AI Meets Reliability will address how to drive trust in AI with decentralized technologies of Web3, such as blockchain, and knowledge graphs, a technology that was until recently primarily used by Internet giants such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook.







From left: Branimir Rakić, founder & CTO of OriginTrail, Žiga Drev, founder of OriginTrail, and Tomaž Levak, founder of OriginTrail on stage at the DKGcon 2023 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.



Meet the Internet, Web3, and AI pioneers

Organized under the auspices of the open-source OriginTrail ecosystem, DKGcon will gather some of the leading global minds working at the intersection of the Internet, blockchain, large language models (LLMs), and knowledge graphs. They will be discussing and showcasing how to use these technologies to build and use the verifiable Internet for AI - an Internet where the users can harness the benefits of AI advancements and at the same time curb the anomalies AI is currently showing, such as hallucinations, bias, issues with data privacy and ownership, and even model collapse.







Some of the leading global minds working at the intersection of the Internet, blockchain, large language models (LLMs), and knowledge graphs will be speaking at DKGcon 2024.



Among the speakers at the conference will be:

- The Internet pioneer and inventor of Ethernet Dr. Bob Metcalfe,

- Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, who helped popularize the term artificial general intelligence (AGI),

- Gary Marcus, a cognitive scientist, neuro-symbolic AI expert, best-selling author, serial entrepreneur, and a leading voice in AI,

- Branimir Rakić, the founder and CTO of OriginTrail and the main architect of the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG).

Convergence of blockchain, AI, and the Internet to create more reliable and verifiable AI solutions

The convergence of blockchain, AI, and Internet technologies is a novel approach to making AI technologies safer and more reliable that is already showing promising results. At DKGcon, the developers and users of these technologies will showcase and discuss how the technologies are reshaping industries from supply chains, creative industries, start-up ecosystems, and scientific research, to online networking, virtual ecosystems in the metaverse, and beyond.

The participants will be learning from presenters from established organizations such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, the British Standards Institution (BSI), GS1, and McGill University , as well as from trailblazers from up-and-coming organizations such as Trace Labs - Origintrail Core Developers, the Web3 Foundation, ID Theory, Theta Labs, CanvasLand Technology, Skyocean, Lunar Crush, Datalatte , and others. For those interested in practical experience with building and using a combination of blockchain, AI, and Internet technologies, workshops on October 25 will offer the opportunity to learn how to use and build with the open-source OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG).







Branimir Rakić, founder and CTO of OriginTrail with Dr. Bob Metcalfe, Internet pioneer and Ethernet inventor, and Ivan Liljeqvist a.k.a Ivan on Tech, CEO & Founder of Moralis at the DKGcon 2023.

From theory to practice, from present to the future

Over two days of the event, DKGcon promises to deliver empowering discussions on the current state and the future of reliable AI, inspirational talks by industry and technology leaders, insightful demos by developers and users, and hands-on experience with the technology for the most eager.

The full program and speaker list are available on the DKGcon website .

Free live stream available

You can watch the conference on October 24 for free through live streaming on the OriginTrail YouTube channel and the OriginTrail X profile .

In-person workshops

The workshops on October 25 are only available to in-person participants. The tickets for in-person attendance on October 24 and 25 are available for purchase at .

______________

About OriginTrail:

OriginTrail is an open-source ecosystem building a verifiable Internet for AI, providing an inclusive framework that tackles the world's challenges in the AI era, such as hallucinations, bias, and model collapse, by ensuring the provenance and verifiability of data used by AI systems.

OriginTrail is used by global leaders like the British Standards Institution, Swiss Federal Railways, the Supplier Compliance Audit Network (SCAN), representing over 40% of US imports, and several consortia funded by the European Union among others. Advised by Turing award winner Dr. Bob Metcalfe, renowned for his law of network effects, the Trace Labs team (OriginTrail core developers) plays a crucial role in promoting a more inclusive, transparent, and decentralized AI.

More information at .





CONTACT: office at origin-trail.com