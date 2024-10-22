Inveniolsi Welcomes Keith Harmon As Vice President, Head Of Sales USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- invenioLSI is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Harmon as Vice President, Head of Sales USA. With over 20 years of SAP expertise and a proven track record of leadership, Keith brings a wealth of experience to drive growth and innovation within the organization.

Keith's career is distinguished by his commitment to quality, integrity, and professional ethics. Before joining invenioLSI, he served as Vice President at EPI-USE, where he led strategic initiatives for high-profile clients, including Purdue University, the University of Toronto, and MIT Lincoln Laboratory. His leadership was instrumental in delivering critical projects such as S/4HANA and cloud migration efforts.

Throughout his career, Keith has built a reputation for analytical excellence and strategic vision. He has collaborated with executives across industries to assess market opportunities and develop compelling business cases for innovation investments. His go-to-market strategies have significantly enhanced industry capabilities and advanced client objectives.

Keith's ability to foster effective communication and collaboration has enabled him to successfully engage with teams from diverse cultures and organizational levels. His inclusive approach highlights his belief that embracing different perspectives can unlock new opportunities for success.

“We are excited to welcome Keith Harmon to the invenioLSI team,” said Nader Tirandazi, CEO invenioLSI.“Keith's principled leadership, strategic mindset, and passion for collaboration align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that his contributions will play a key role in expanding our impact across the industries we serve.”

Keith's appointment as Vice President, Head of Sales USA, marks an important milestone in invenioLSI's journey toward delivering innovative solutions and lasting value for clients.

