Ortal North America Appoints Elizabeth Margles As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortal, the leader in luxury fireplaces, is proud to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Margles as Chief Executive Officer of Ortal North America, effective July 8th, 2024. Margles will lead the company's operations across North America, bringing her extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and operations to drive the next phase of growth for Ortal.

Margles joins Ortal from her previous leadership roles as Chief Marketing Officer at both Material Bank and Humanscale, and as Vice President of Marketing at Caesarstone. Her impressive track record in building brand presence through customer engagement, award winning designer collaborations, and driving sales teams positions her as the ideal candidate to lead Ortal into the future. "I am thrilled to join Ortal and bring together our loyal and engaged A&D community, a strong sales organization, tight operations to enhance even further our market position and growth."

In her first 90 days, Margles plans to visit key markets across North America, meeting with dealers to gain insights and strengthen partnerships. This hands-on approach reflects her commitment to fostering relationships and ensuring Ortal continues to deliver unparalleled service and innovation to its customers.

Jon Bowsher, who has been instrumental in Ortal's success as CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Advisor. In this capacity, Bowsher will support the leadership team as needed while stepping back from day-to-day operations.

"We are excited about the future of Ortal under Elizabeth's leadership," said Jon Bowsher. "Her vision and deep understanding of the market will be invaluable as Ortal continues to expand and innovate."

Ortal remains committed to working closely with its dealer partners, and both Margles and Bowsher look forward to the continued success and growth of the company.

About Ortal

Ortal is a leading designer and manufacturer of luxury gas fireplaces, offering cutting-edge, modern designs for residential and commercial spaces. Known for innovation and quality, Ortal fireplaces provide warmth and ambiance with seamless integration into architectural design.

