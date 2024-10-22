Celebrate Jeulia's Spooktacular Halloween Event & Photo Contest: October 8Th-November 4Th With Styles Up To 70% Off

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeulia Jewelry is excited to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Halloween Event, running from 10/8/24-11/4/24. This year, they're inviting all Halloween enthusiasts to enhance their festive costumes with their enchanting jewelry collections, featuring up to 70% off and exclusive gifts.Throughout this special event, customers can enjoy:10% Off Sitewide - Code: H1030% Off Buy 1, Get 1 Free - Code: H30Some products are up to 70% off!Free Pumpkin Tote Bag with every order that is purchased during the event.Get ready for a spooktacular celebration with Jeulia's Halloween Photo Contest and Lucky Draw Event starting on 10/24/24 and the winner will be announced on 10/25/24! Join the fun by uploading your festive Halloween photos to showcase your holiday spirit. Three lucky winners will win the "Halloween Fun" Bat & Pumpkin Sterling Silver Asymmetrical Earrings and three others will snag a $100 gift certificate.As the leaves change and the air grows crisp, Jeulia ensures that their selections cater to a variety of styles and costume ideas. Jeulia's Halloween collection showcases a delightful range of pieces that blend creativity and whimsy, including elegantly crafted designs adorned with pumpkin motifs, playful ghostly charms, and intricate cobwebs.Best-Seller Items include:"Patron Spirit of Halloween" Skull Sterling Silver Bracelet: This striking bracelet captures the essence of Halloween with intricately designed skulls, making it a bold statement piece.Witch Sterling Silver Necklace: Adorn yourself with this enchanting necklace that features a mystical witch design the ruby red Love Stone that represents endless love and tenderness, made of sterling silver is full of pure energy and mysterious charm."Ghost Pumpkin" Star Sterling Silver Ring: This whimsical ring, featuring a ghostly pumpkin design, is set upon a sterling silver ring base that is paved with sparkling white stones and silver stars."The Head of Team" Zero Sterling Silver Earrings: Inspired by Tim Burton's famous Halloween film, Zero's playful figure features right down to the hand-painted pumpkin nose and dog collar details on these festively spooky earrings.This Halloween sale promises exceptional discounts, inviting you to explore Jeulia's unique pieces that resonate with the spirit of the holiday while serving as striking fashion statements. From statement necklaces showcasing intricate skull designs to layered bracelets featuring an assortment of charms-from creepy to cute-there's something for everyone looking to express their festive spirit.@jeuliajewelry - Instagram@jeulia_official - TikTok###

