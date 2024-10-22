Justin D. Hodson Honored With CALI's Investigator Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has named Justin D. Hodson, CPI, as the recipient of its Investigator of the Year Award.

- Justin HodsonTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has named Justin D. Hodson, CPI, as the recipient of its Investigator of the Year Award. This prestigious honor recognizes Justin's dedication to professional excellence, his contributions to advancing the investigative industry, and his significant impact on the community."I'm truly honored to receive this award," said Hodson. "I owe this achievement to the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with-my colleagues at CALI, my team at Hodson PI, and most importantly, my family. This award is as much theirs as it is mine."About CALIThe California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) is the world's largest private investigator association, committed to setting high ethical standards, promoting continuous education, and offering networking opportunities to its members. Since its founding in 1967, CALI has been the cornerstone of the investigative profession in California, providing resources and leadership to help investigators thrive.A Milestone of Professional ExcellenceIn 2023, Justin celebrated two decades as a licensed investigator and a 20-year membership with CALI. His career has been marked by numerous victories in high-profile cases, saving clients millions of dollars. Justin's expertise and leadership have been featured in respected industry publications such as PI Magazine and the CALI Journal.His firm, Hodson PI, LLC, has experienced substantial growth, with 2023 revenues exceeding $6 million and 2024 projections nearing $8 million. The company continues to expand its services, leveraging advanced investigative technology, and has added more than 50 new team members to meet increasing client needs.A Commitment to Mentorship and ServiceJustin's dedication extends beyond his professional achievements. He actively mentors aspiring investigators, sponsoring CALI memberships and guiding others toward licensure. As a sought-after speaker, Justin has presented at multiple conferences, including CALI's Professional Development Day and the Florida Association of Private Investigators Conference, sharing insights on business strategy and advanced investigative techniques.In addition to his professional work, Justin plays an active role in his community. As a leader in the Cub Scouts, he serves as Den Leader, Assistant Cubmaster, and Pack Treasurer, supporting youth development alongside his wife, Kristi. The couple has also sponsored scouting memberships for families in need and made significant contributions to local programs. Justin's community involvement extends to supporting the Ronald McDonald House and participating in environmental efforts, such as family-led beach cleanups.A Special Thank YouIn his acceptance speech, Justin expressed his heartfelt thanks:"I want to thank CALI, President Frank Huntington, and all the members who made this possible. I'm especially grateful to my team at Hodson PI, particularly VP Alison Peacock, for their hard work and dedication. And a huge thank you to my wife Kristi and our four children-you are my greatest inspiration."About Hodson PI, LLCFounded by Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Hodson PI, LLC is a premier private investigations firm based in Temecula, CA. Specializing in services such as surveillance, social media investigations , EDR inspections, and advanced data analysis, the firm is known for delivering exceptional results. Serving attorneys, claims adjusters, and businesses across California, Hodson PI stands out for its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and innovation.For more information, please contact Nikki Tinsman at (714) 646-4545 or visit .

