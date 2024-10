NBC Sports' 2024 Supermotocross Coverage Delivers Viewership Gains And Milestones

Washougal Pro Motocross Race on July 20 Eclipsed 1 Million Viewers; Most-Watched Race Since 2021

More Than 1.9 Billion Total Minutes Streamed for Peacock Exclusive Races , Up 24% vs. Last Season

2024 Season Included Top Five Most-Streamed Races Ever on Peacock

NBC Sports' coverage of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series delivered viewership gains and milestones across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital, as announced earlier today by the SuperMotocross League.

The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series – comprised of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (indoor season) from Jan. 6 - May 11, the Pro Motocross Championship (outdoor season) from May 25 - Aug. 24, and the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals (postseason) from Sept. 7 - Sept. 21 – averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 502,000 viewers for

coverage on NBC, USA Network, and streaming simulcasts across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, up 26% vs. 2023. Viewership based on metrics from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The most-watched race of the season was the Washougal Pro Motocross race on Saturday, July 20, delivering 1.1 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital and becoming the most-watched SuperMotocross race since 2021.

Peacock delivered the most-streamed season on record for the sport. Through 31 rounds across the full series, viewers streamed more than 1.9 billion total minutes of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship for Peacock exclusive races, up 24% from last year and marking a significant growth in the popularity of the sport.

The 2024 season also included the top five most-streamed SuperMotocross races in Peacock history, and 12 of the top 15.