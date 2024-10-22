Free Pet Wellness Clinic Treats 114 Animals Over The Weekend Sponsored By Feeding Pets Of The Homeless

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dogs waiting in line to be seen at Free Pet Wellness Clinic

Feeding Pets of the Homeless volunteers and community collaborators for the Free Pet Wellness in Carson City, Nev.

Pets received free vaccinations, wellness check-ups, spay and neuter vouchers, licensing and more provided by a fully volunteer team

- Genevieve FrederickCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless in partnership with local community organizations, held a successful pet wellness clinic on October 19, 2024 where 114 pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness and low-income families received essential services. The clinic, hosted at Friends in Service Helping (FISH), provided free vaccinations, wellness checks, spay/neuter vouchers, microchips, and more, helping improve the health and well-being of pets and their families.“We're incredibly grateful for the support from our community partners and sponsors,” said Genevieve Frederick, president and founder of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“These wellness clinics are vital for the health of pets and contribute to the safety and welfare of the entire community.”Veterinarians and veterinary technicians from Riverside Veterinary Hospital volunteered to perform 114 vaccinations and wellness checks throughout the day. In collaboration with CASI (Carson Animal Services Initiative), 66 free spay/neuter vouchers were provided to pet owners. The Nevada Humane Society was on-site to microchip 66 pets and issue 65 local dog licenses providing services to 99 pets.In partnership with Carson Tahoe Health, free flu vaccinations were administered to pet owners to ensure the health of both pets and their families. Volunteers from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) contributed their time and energy, assisting with various tasks throughout the day and enhancing the clinic's impact on the community.Additionally, Jamie Brianna's Legacy Fund provided financial support, and I am Boundless generously donated Pets & People dog treats, which were given to the pets. These treats, made by adults with disabilities, exemplify how partnerships benefit both people and pets, aligning with the core mission of providing holistic support to the community.“We are honored to be a part of this event,” said Jim Peckham, executive director of FISH.“These wellness clinics offer both pets and their owners critical care, ensuring the well-being of Carson City's most vulnerable populations.”Feeding Pets of the Homeless sponsors wellness clinics across the country. If veterinarians are interested in hosting a wellness clinic in their community, they can apply for funding of the hard costs by emailing .... To learn more about their mission or to donate, visit .

