Award Winning Salpointe Drama Debuts A Secret Broadway Hit With Scenic Design By Local Artist Lisa Krikawa. Opens Oct 25

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Set with volunteers at Salpointe Catholic High School

Award-winning Salpointe Drama debuts a secret Broadway hit with scenic design by artist Lisa Krikawa. This magical show opens Oct 25 during All Souls Week!

- Michael Huether, D, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to be captivated by a local musical theatre experience like no other. This tragic love story, intertwined with haunting harmonies, breathtaking a cappella, beautiful costumes, and mesmerizing scenic design, will sweep you into a world beyond your imagination just in time for All Souls Week. Prepare to be transported to a realm where passion, fate, and beauty collide.This will not be your everyday high school drama. Salpointe Catholic High School's Drama Department is a state and national award-winning troupe that has received many incredible accolades, including numerous Monte Awards, a Jimmy Award Finalist (New York City!), an All-State Superior Ranking, and the Gold Honor Troupe Award. Last year, Salpointe won Best Musical, Best Music Direction and Best Choreography from the Montes!This is far from your typical high school scenic design. The Salpointe Drama Department proudly introduces newcomer Lisa Krikawa, a long-time Tucson business owner, renowned jewelry designer, and 3D artist, making her debut as a scenic designer. Over 2,000 hours of dedicated work have brought this magical set to life. Lisa shares, "I wear many hats, and I love them all. Every day, I wake up excited to create for my Krikawa clients. Now, I have the incredible opportunity to transport audiences to new worlds, working alongside Salpointe's visionary theatre director, Ericka Quintero."Krikawa graduated from the University of Arizona in '97 with a degree in Fine Arts and launched her jewelry business from her garage. She now has a thriving online business at krikawa , with headquarters in downtown Tucson, on Congress Street. Four years ago, she started volunteering for Salpointe when her daughter joined the drama department. Krikawa fell in love with building sets and working with high school students and began teaching 3D art at Salpointe two years later. When the opportunity for a scenic designer opened, she jumped to be a part of the magic that Salpointe creates for passionate students, parents, and alumni.A long-time supporter of Salpointe's theatrical performances states about last year's musical,“Into The Woods”:“From the moment the curtains went up, it was clear that this was not the production of a typical high school theater troupe but that of a college or professional-level theater. The sheer depth of talented students who could both sing and act was more than we have ever seen in a high school musical. The sets were meticulously designed and executed, making it easy to immerse oneself in the world they created. This production was a shining example of the power of high school theater to entertain, enlighten, and inspire. We would urge the community never to miss a chance to see a Salpointe Drama production!” -Michael Huether, M.D.You do not want to miss the next show that opens October 25th and runs through November 3rd.What show is it? It's a current Broadway hit licensed for high school performances, and Salpointe is beyond honored to stage it! However, due to strict licensing and to avoid confusion with the original Broadway musical, which is currently touring North America, the title of the show can only be shared on campus, the school website, and Instagram. Help us keep the secret! However, you can unearth the mystery at onthestage/salpointe-catholic-high-school to find out more and get tickets.WHEN: October 25, 26, 27 and November 1, 2, and 3WHERE: Salpointe Corcoran Theatre, 1545 E Copper St, Tucson, AZ 85719GET TICKETS:INSTAGRAM: or###

Lisa Krikawa

Salpointe High School

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.