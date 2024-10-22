Odisha Gears Up As Cyclone 'Dana' Set To Make Landfall On Oct 24; Bengal Also Alert

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (IANS) Authorities in Odisha and the neighbouring state of West Bengal are on a 'high alert mode' as the cyclonic storm 'Dana' likely to be formed in Bay of Bengal on Wednesday is expected to make landfall in Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar islands during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

As per the latest information shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over Bay of Bengal has further intensified into a 'Deep Depression' on Tuesday. The system lay cantered at 690 km from Paradip (Odisha); 740 km from Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 710 km from Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over Bay of Bengal.

"Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph,” said the IMD.

The Odisha government has already geared up to tackle the impending cyclonic storm 'Dana' with the mission to ensure Zero Casualty.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday advised all the MLAs to remain present in their respective constituencies and try to provide necessary assistance to the people during the (impending cyclone's) aftereffects. Dana is expected to hit the Odisha and West Bengal coast on October 24 and 25.

"In view of the possible cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall, all the MLAs shall be present in their respective constituencies to coordinate with the district administration to deal with the cyclone and expedite relief and rescue operations. All the legislators should try their best to stay with the people of their respective constituencies and provide them all necessary assistance," CM Majhi wrote on his X handle.

The Chief Minister has also directed nine ministers of his Cabinet to supervise cyclone management in districts which might be affected by cyclone Dana.

Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain has been entrusted with the duty to supervise the relief and rescue operations in Jagatsinghpur district. PR&DW Minister Rabi Nayak has been given the charge of Balasore district.

Sports Minister Suraj Suryavamsi, H&UD Minister K.C. Mahapatra, Deputy CM Pravati Parida, Deputy CM KV Singhdeo, Commerce & Transport minister BB Jena, Food & Civil Supplies minister K.C. Patra and law minister Prithviraj Harichandan have been given the charge of Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj,Puri, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Cuttack, respectively.

Also, the state government has deputed six senior IAS officers to different districts for overall supervision of rescue and relief operation on account of impending cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal. The districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

The officials have been asked to reach the respective assigned districts by October 23.

Amid the looming threat of impending severe cyclonic storm 'Dana', the authorities in Odisha are on their toes to tackle any eventualities, a state Cabinet Minister said earlier on Tuesday.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said that 250 mega cyclone relief centres have been set up in the state to place people evacuated from the vulnerable places in the affected districts.

This apart, 500 temporary shelters including schools and colleges have also been prepared by the administration in the state for the purpose. The officials have already inspected 250 relief centres.

Pujari told the mediapersons that all the shelters are equipped with adequate stock of food, essential medicines, water and electricity.

He further stated that women police personnel will be deployed at the shelters for women residents evacuated from vulnerable areas.

The West Bengal government on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts in the state from October 23 to October 25 in view of the impending threat from the cyclone "Dana". West Bengal, the neighbouring state of Odisha, also faces a significant threat from the impending cyclonic storm.

During the period, ferry movements will also be suspended in different districts in the state, especially those which are likely to be most affected by the cyclonic storm.

"The fishermen have been advised to refrain from going to the deep sea. The district administrations have been advised to shift the people staying in low-lying areas to safer places," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

She also said that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any kind of situation.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) also announced the cancellation of 198 trains for three days on October 23, 24 and 25 in view of the cyclonic storm.

The General Manager of ECoR, Parmeshwar Funkwal on Tuesday chaired a preparatory meeting and advised all the senior railway officials to take necessary steps to ensure 'Zero Risk to Passengers'.