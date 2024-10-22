The Solar Revolution: Helping The Boulder Community Become More Sustainable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock with The Solar project team leads Rob & Nick.

TSR Van

Since 2010 The Solar Revolution (TSR), has been helping and businesses in Boulder County embrace solar energy.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For Matt and Sarah Napier, Boulder isn't just home; it's where they've built their dream of a more sustainable future. Since 2010, their company, The Solar Revolution (TSR ), has been helping homeowners and businesses in Boulder County embrace solar energy. As a woman-owned, veteran-owned small business, TSR truly reflects the Napier's dedication to their community and renewable energy.

“We've always believed in doing things the right way,” says Matt.“From the first design consultation to flipping the switch on a new solar system, we're there every step of the way.” With decades of combined experience, Matt, Sarah, and their team specialize in residential and commercial solar projects, ensuring every installation is reliable, efficient, and built to last.

TSR's work goes beyond solar panels. They've installed EV chargers and Tesla Powerwalls and even offer electrical contracting services – all to ensure that their customers have access to clean, renewable energy.“We're not just installing systems,” says Sarah.“We're helping families and businesses take control of their energy use and make a lasting impact on the environment.”

Over the years, TSR has completed many standout projects, including the modern, energy-efficient Calcaire House, the Boulder Jewish Community Center, and a significant role in Denver's Community Solar Gardens project. And their commitment to sustainability doesn't stop there. TSR proudly supports the Denver Office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency (CASR) and the Colorado Clean Energy Fund.

“Helping the community become more sustainable is a huge part of what we do,” Sarah adds.“We want to make solar energy accessible to as many people as possible.”

Certified by NABCEP and Tesla Energy, TSR ensures top-notch installations, whether you're looking to reduce or eliminate your electric bill with solar panels or stay powered during a utility outage with home battery systems.

“There's never been a better time to go solar,” says Matt.“With all the federal and local incentives available, it's easier than ever to make the switch.”

For Matt, Sarah, and the entire team at The Solar Revolution, solar energy is more than a business – it's a mission to create a cleaner, brighter future for Boulder and beyond.

Ready to make the switch? Visit thesolarrevolution to learn more about how The Solar Revolution can help power your home or business.

