PM Modi, Xi Jinping To Meet On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit On Wednesday, 2 Days After India-China Border Patrolling Deal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan .

The meeting will take place in the wake of an agreement between India and China to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

| BRICS 2024: PM Modi meets Iranian President amid Iran-Israel conflict

India on Monday announced a major breakthrough in ending the more than four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

Following that, the confirmation from the Chinese side came on Tuesday as Xi Jinping left for the BRICS Summit.

“Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing.

| India ready to provide cooperation: PM Modi tells Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

In June 2020, following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley, the ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly. The agreement to disengage is likely to facilitate the normalisation of frozen relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that India is ready to provide all possible cooperation to find a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

| India-China border agreement: Army chief highlights need to rebuild trust

"We are in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come," Modi said.

The prime minister also congratulated Putin on Russia's successful presidency of BRICS.

"The opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the margins of the BRICS Summit.