The Danger Of The Pyongyang-Moscow Axis Is Becoming Clearer

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The evidence of a deepening military axis between North Korea and Russia has been mounting in recent days, causing alarm from Kyiv to Seoul. In the latest development, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS)

reported

on Friday that some 1,500 North Korean special forces had been sent already to the Russian Far East in preparation for deployment to the Ukrainian war front.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency security meeting, and his office stated that this represents“a significant security threat not only to our country but also to the international community.”

Pyongyang's decision to dispatch armed forces to participate in Russia's war efforts, following its massive shipments of arms and ammunition, flows from the security alliance sealed last June during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea.

More tantalizing are clues to what Moscow has agreed to provide Pyongyang in return. There, the evidence is less conclusive, but there are reasons to conclude that Russia has abandoned long-held commitments to nuclear non-proliferation and avoidance of nuclear use.

Even more troubling, these developments take place amidst growing tensions along the inter-Korean frontier, fueled by North Korea's decision to formally discard the goal of peaceful reunification. Instead, in a visit to an army headquarters on October 17, Kim Jong-un

told

troops that any use of force against the South would constitute an act against a“hostile country,” not against“fellow countrymen.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the North Korean People's Army 2nd Corps headquarters on Oct. 17, 2024. Photo: Korean Central News Agency

The NIS reports of North Korean troop deployment follow numerous reports from Ukraine of their presence, prompting

statements

from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about their presence. One

report

claimed that a Ukrainian missile attack killed several North Korean military officials. More recently, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security

released

a video that appears to show North Korean troops lining up at a Russian base in the Far East to receive uniforms and other equipment.

So far, however, neither US nor NATO officials have independently confirmed these reports. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

spoke with Yoon about the possible dispatch of North Korean troops.“North Korea sending troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine would mark a significant escalation,” Rutte said.

As

reports

have pointed out, it is hardly unprecedented for North Korea to dispatch military advisors, or even combatants, to conflicts. The North Koreans did so during the Vietnam War, in support of the Pol Pot regime in Cambodia, to participate in Egyptian combat against Israel during the Yom Kippur War and, recently, to fight for the Bashar al-Assad regime during the Syrian civil war.