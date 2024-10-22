AZAL Introduces Flights To Another Dubai Airport And Expands Batumi Services

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, will begin operating flights to an additional airport in Dubai and is expanding its services to Batumi, providing with more travel options.

On November 8, 11, 13, and 20, 2024, AZAL will introduce additional flights en route Baku-Duba -Baku. These flights will be operated from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, which is conveniently located near many hotels, enhancing travel ease for passengers.

Additionally, AZAL will extend its Baku-Batumi-Baku flights until January 12, 2025, with services available twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. This extension will help passengers comfortably plan their winter trips to this popular Georgian resort.

The airline has also opened ticket sales for flights to Batumi from March 14 to 28, allowing travellers to plan their spring holidays in advance.

AZAL is responding to the growing demand for air travel by offering a flexible schedule and convenient travel planning options, particularly during peak travel periods.

Flight ticket can be booked on the airline's official website , via the mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.