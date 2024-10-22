AZAL Introduces Flights To Another Dubai Airport And Expands Batumi Services
10/22/2024 3:12:27 PM
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, will begin operating
flights to an additional airport in Dubai and is expanding its
services to Batumi, providing passengers with more travel
options.
On November 8, 11, 13, and 20, 2024, AZAL will introduce
additional flights en route
Baku-Duba -Baku. These flights will be operated from Heydar
Aliyev International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport in
Dubai, which is conveniently located near many hotels, enhancing
travel ease for passengers.
Additionally, AZAL will extend its Baku-Batumi-Baku flights
until January 12, 2025, with services available twice a week on
Fridays and Sundays. This extension will help passengers
comfortably plan their winter trips to this popular Georgian
resort.
The airline has also opened ticket sales for flights to Batumi
from March 14 to 28, allowing travellers to plan their spring
holidays in advance.
AZAL is responding to the growing demand for air travel by
offering a flexible schedule and convenient travel planning
options, particularly during peak travel periods.
Flight ticket can be booked on the airline's official website
, via the mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket
offices.
