Naftogaz Trading Signs Contracts With More Than 6,000 Non-Domestic Consumers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Trading Company LLC, supplying gas to district heating providers, state-financed entities and religious organizations, has signed gas supply contracts with more than 6,000 consumers for the duration of the heating season.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As part of the ongoing contracting campaign, the company has already signed contracts with more than 6,000 consumers, including 407 district heating companies providing millions of Ukrainians with heating services, 737 apartment building co-owners' associations, 4,703 state-financed entities, and 581 religious organizations,” the report states.

Naftogaz Trading has accumulated necessary gas stocks to go through the heating season in stable mode and fulfil its contractual commitments to each consumer.

At the same time, considering the time required for document processing and contract signing procedures, the company urges potential consumers not to delay the formation of gas supply contracts.

A reminder that Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC, which is part of Naftogaz Group, had restored gas supply services for 58,000 households since early 2024.

Partner news