Work On Allocation Of $50B Loan For Ukraine In Final Stretch - Scholz

Partners will not leave Ukraine without help as the work on finalizing the $50 billion loan is nearing completion.

That's according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who spoke ahead of negotiations in Berlin with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Together with our partners, we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine. Finland and Germany are among the countries that support Ukraine the most. And it is clear to both of us that we will continue this support, help protect the and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the chancellor said.

He emphasized that Putin should not expect that partners will leave Ukraine in trouble. The head of the government noted that the work on providing a $50 billion loan agreed by the G7 countries, the European share of which is "substantial", is nearing completion. This, he said, should send a clear signal of continued support.

Scholz called Germany and Finland close friends and reliable partners who cooperate closely within the framework of the EU and recently in NATO, stand together to protect security in Europe and strengthen the European flank of the Alliance.

Stubb, in turn, recalled his recent meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, with whom he had the opportunity to discuss the Ukraine Victory Plan, and expressed his willingness to hear out Scholz's thoughts on this matter.

The president of Finland also stated that the two months after the presidential election in the USA will be of "decisive importance for the two wars that are going on at the moment" – in Ukraine and in the Middle East. Both crises require a solution, and the "window of opportunity" for this will be precisely in the period after the U.S. election and before the inauguration of the new American president.

As reported, Finland has already transferred EUR 2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.