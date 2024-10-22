One Killed, One Wounded As Invaders Attack Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery more than 20 times during the day, leaving one dead and one wounded.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“More than 20 on the Nikopol district during the day. The enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery. The consequences of the terror are tragic. A man was killed,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, the Russian military shelled the town of Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovsk, Myrove, Marhanets ka and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

As a result of the enemy attacks, a man was killed and another was wounded.

In addition, the enemy shelling caused a fire, which rescuers have now extinguished. Infrastructure, seven private houses, two outbuildings, a greenhouse and a car were damaged. The damage was also caused to a stadium and two gas stations.

Enemy ammunition struck gas pipelines and power lines.

In the afternoon, the RMA added, an enemy reconnaissance drone was shot down in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported, last night the Russian army also shelled the Nikopol district. The aggressor attacked the district with kamikaze drones, fired artillery, and hit Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak