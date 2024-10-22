Another 150 People Evacuated In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 22, more than 150 people were evacuated from the most dangerous areas of the Kharkiv region, and one in five required the assistance of psychologists.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, psychologists from the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region continued to provide comprehensive support to evacuated citizens from the Kupiansk district. As of 15:00, more than 150 people arrived at the intermediate evacuation center in Kharkiv. And every fifth person required the assistance of psychologists,” the post says.

As reported, 214 people, including nine children, were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova directions of the Kharkiv region over the past day, October 21.