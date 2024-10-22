Kuwaiti Stem Cell Ctr. Earns Global Accreditation For Molecular Testing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Sheikha Salwa Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Centre has been awarded international accreditation for molecular testing by the US-based Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), the announced on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti center is the first facility in the wider Arab region and the second non-US based body to garner such a distinction, the ministry's blood transfusion department chief Dr. Reem Al-Radhwan said in a statement, hailing the accreditation as a step forward for stem cell treatment.

Earning AABB accreditation would "pave the way" for more innovative and effective treatments dealing with stem cell therapy and umbilical cord care, added the official. (end)

