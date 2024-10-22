Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Ink Health Agreement On Boosting Staff Skills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations signed on Tuesday an agreement with the Saudi Commission for Specialties to enhance training and skills of medical cadres.

The deal, signed on the sidelines of the Institute's participation in the Global Health Exhibition, hosted by Riyadh from October 21-24, aims to boost coordination between the two sides and share expertise in health education and training in a manner that contributes to raising the efficiency of medical staff, Kuwait's Health said in a statement.

It also covers bolstering joint coordination for professional license tests of medicine and dentistry fields to improve health services in both countries, it noted.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, Undersecretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Health and Acting Secretary General of the Institute, and Aws Al-Shamsan, Secretary General of the Saudi commission, according to the statement. (end)

kns









MENAFN22102024000071011013ID1108807708