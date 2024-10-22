Bruichladdich Distillery And Butcherbox Join Forces To Create Two Perfectly Paired Holiday Feasts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The two box bundles, "Cheers & Chops" and "Scotch & Sear," will feature a selection of meat and seafood, along with a bottle of Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie or Charlotte 10 Scotch whisky. Each curated for holiday gifting and entertaining in mind.



NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruichladdich Distillery , the award-winning single malt Scotch whisky distillery based on Islay, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Butcherbox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand. Through this partnership, the two B Corp certified brands are uniting to bring their passion for quality, sustainability, and exceptional experiences to surprise and delight consumers over the holidays.

Steak-Frites Paired with The Classic Laddie Neat

Bruichladdich x ButcherBox Cheers & Chopx Bundle

The partnership includes two highly crafted box bundles that feature a pairing of Bruichladdich's premium whiskies, The Classic Laddie or Port Charlotte 10, alongside ButcherBox's high-quality, sustainably sourced proteins. Each box promises to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience, allowing whisky enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike to indulge in a unique fusion of flavors and textures this holiday season. Each box also includes access to a digital recipe booklet that features a series of inviting recipes that showcase how to create the perfect meat and whisky cocktail pairings for holiday season meals.

The "Cheers & Chops" ($175) includes bacon, top sirloin, premium steak tips, boneless pork chops, gulf shrimp, and The Classic Laddie – an unpeated single malt Scotch whisky made from 100% Scottish barley and matured in a range of casks to create an elegant and complex whisky with a sea-salt tang. Recipe pairings include Pork Schnitzel with a Hebridean Whisky Sour, and Beef Bourguignon with a 'Not Your Classic' Manhattan.

The "Scotch & Sear" ($285-295) includes scallops, bacon, filet mignon, ribeye, sablefish, wild-caught salmon, and lobster tails. Customers have the option to select The Classic Laddie or Port Charlotte 10 – a heavily peated Scotch whisky made from 100% Scottish barley that offers a balanced, heathery style of barbeque smoke. Recipe pairings include Steak

Frites with Sauce Diane with a Smoky Rob Roy featuring Port Charlotte 10 and Sablefish with Lentils with an Islay Time Spritz featuring The Classic Laddie.

"As a B Corp certified distillery, we believe in using our business as a force for good, and it's brilliant to partner with a like-minded company who shares our commitment to flavor, quality ingredients and sustainability," says Douglas Taylor, Bruichladdich Distillery CEO. "Working with ButcherBox allows us to bring together the finest meat and seafood with two of our most popular Islay single malt Scotch whiskies, creating an unforgettable dining experience this holiday season."

Aligning with ButcherBox's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, to curate a selection of high-quality and humanely cultivated meat products, this collaboration reflects Bruichladdich's dedication to responsible production methods and environmental stewardship, by focusing on barley provenance and investment in their community on the island of Islay, Scotland. This dedication has earned B Corp certifications for each brand – which requires a rigorous assessment to ensure a company meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability – historically difficult achievements in both the spirits and meatpacking industries.

The partnership not only celebrates exceptional taste but also a shared vision of promoting a more conscious and responsible food and agriculture system worldwide.



"Gathering with friends and family around the table for the holidays can be an overwhelming experience, particularly for the hosts, but with our unique Bruichladdich pairing, it doesn't have to be," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "Being able to find partners that align to our mission of doing good for all is something we truly value and will change the way consumers host gatherings at home this holiday season."

In addition to meal and cocktail recipes, the "Your Holiday Feast, Perfectly Paired" recipe booklet includes educational materials that provide insight into how the two brands selected each meat and mixology pairing, and guidance to help customers elevate their experience with tips and tricks of the trade, such as on how to properly temper and rest proteins and set up their prep stations to craft the perfect cocktail.



The Bruichladdich x ButcherBox "Perfectly Paired" box bundles are available for purchase at .

About Bruichladdich Distillery

Bruichladdich Distillery (pronounced \brook-LAH-dee\)

is situated on the Hebridean island of Islay. It distills three unique single malt Scotch whiskies:





Bruichladdich, unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky

Port Charlotte, heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky Octomore, the world's most heavily peated Scotch whisky series

The distillery was first established in 1881 by the Harvey brothers. It survived through periods of closure including world wars and economic uncertainty, only to be closed for seven years in 1994.



The distillery was reopened in 2001 and continued to keep as much of its operations on Islay as possible - a legacy which continues today. They installed an on-site bottling hall in 2003, first grew Islay barley in 2004 (now making up over 50% of annual production) and have since added additional warehousing to ensure all single malts are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island.



In 2020, Bruichladdich became the first Scotch whisky company in the world, and indeed the first whisky and gin distillery in Europe, to receive B Corp certification. In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, scoring 100.7 points (increasing its inaugural Impact Score by 21%). The next recertification will take place in three years (2026).



Visit



| Instagram @bruichladdich



About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers high-quality protein direct to consumers' doors. ButcherBox is the only B Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. Since 2015, the brand has been on a mission to transform the meat industry by not only thinking about animal welfare, but working to improve the entire ecosystem for farmers, the environment, supply chain workers, and the end customers. For more information, please visit

or follow on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter

or YouTube .

