Woligo Pharmacy Solutions Partners With Oklahoma Hospital Association To Extend Prescription Savings Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Woligo Pharmacy Solutions

- Rich RasmussenOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Woligo Pharmacy Solutions , an innovative prescription drug savings program, has partnered with the Oklahoma Hospital Association to give member organizations access to dynamic drug pricing tiers, ensuring they pay the lowest price available for prescription drugs.Through this collaboration, more than 135 hospitals and systems throughout Oklahoma will have the opportunity to participate in this program, save money, and in some cases, extend these savings to eligible employers in their local community."The escalating cost of prescription drugs has become a widespread concern, straining both employer budgets and household finances across the country,” said Brian Mauck, Director of Revenue and Product Development at Woligo.“We hear the frustration. We understand the discontent. And now, Woligo Pharmacy Solutions is helping to do something about it.“We believe this program is a game-changer for our members,” said Rich Rasmussen, President & CEO of the Oklahoma Hospital Association. "It's not just about saving money; it's about empowering Oklahoma hospitals to make the most of their limited resources while discovering innovative ways to better serve their employers."The partnership between Woligo Pharmacy Solutions and the Oklahoma Hospital Association reflects a shared commitment to helping to make healthcare more affordable and accessible. Because the program provides full transparency in pricing, no expected costs, and the lowest drug prices available, it puts hospitals and eligible employers in control of their prescription plan costs.To learn more about the program, eligibility requirements, and how to participate, please visitAbout Woligo Pharmacy SolutionsWoligo has partnered with industry experts in pharmacy benefit management to create Woligo Pharmacy SolutionsTM – a turnkey pharmacy benefit program that gives hospitals and community employers access to dynamic drug pricing tiers, helping to ensure they pay the lowest price available for prescription drugs. Visit for more information.About The Oklahoma Hospital AssociationThe Oklahoma Hospital Association is the voice of hospitals in Oklahoma. Established in 1919, the OHA represents more than 130 hospitals and health systems across the state. OHA's primary objective is to promote the health and welfare of all Oklahomans by leading and assisting its member organizations in providing high quality, safe and valued health care services to their communities. The OHA also believes hospitals play a vital role in helping to advance the overall state of health for their patients and the public at-large.

Jennifer Dunn

Woligo Media Relations

+1 405-531-9965

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.