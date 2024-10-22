Bullish Momentum For Cannabis Stock Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED.TO) - Makes TSX Top Gainer List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including cannabis reports on trading for Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Canopy Growth is trending and the stock made the TSX top gainers list today, currently trading at $6.99, up 0.97, gaining 16.14% on volume of over 3.4 million as of this report. The stock had a day's high of 32 stock is trading at $5.05, up 0.71, gaining 16.47% on the on volume of over 11 Million shares.

There is no news today driving this big move, but Tipranks reported , "Bullish option flow detected in Canopy Growth (CGC) with 33,944 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 27 points to 147.38%. 10/25 weekly 5 calls and 10/25 weekly 5.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on November 11th."

Last week Canopy announced that it has made an early prepayment under its senior secured term loan (the "Term Loan") in an aggregate principal amount equal to US$100 million at a discounted price of US$97.5 million. This proactive move, which in addition to reducing the Company's leverage results in annualized interest expense savings of approximately US$14 million, underscores the Company's strong commitment to fiscal discipline and further strengthens its financial position as it continues to execute on its strategic priorities.

Canopy Growth news

Research more pot stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.