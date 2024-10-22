Automotive Stock General Motors (NYSE: GM) Third Quarter Speeds Ahead On Earnings

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including automotive and EV reports on trading for General Motors (NYSE: GM ).

The stock is trending today and currently trading at $53.39, up $4.46, gaining 9.11% on volume of over 28 million shares as of this report.

General Motors today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.1 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $4.1 billion.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

Looking to the roads of the future, Expert Market Research says , "The electric vehicle (EV) market has witnessed remarkable growth, with the volume reaching nearly 31,061.20 thousand units in 2023. As more consumers and businesses recognize the environmental and economic benefits of electric mobility, this market is set to expand significantly. Projections indicate a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2024 to 2032, with estimates suggesting the market could reach approximately 101,177.60 thousand units by 2032."

