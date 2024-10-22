A PERFECT PAIR: SMIRNOFF AND MATCHBOX SCORE BIG WITH GAME DAY MATCHUPS FOR DEVOTED NFL FANS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Teaming Up With Matchbox, The Matchmaking Software, Smirnoff Is Uniting Fans (And Rivals) For Unparalleled Thursday Night Football Experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season heats up, fans know that Game Day commitments can often sideline personal connections. This season, however, Smirnoff-the official vodka sponsor of the NFL-is calling an audible by teaming up with Matchbox to create off-the-field Game Day Matchups, giving football lovers a chance to toast with fellow fans without benching their social plans.

Smirnoff will bring the ultimate Game Day Matchup to life during Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles this week, where football and cocktails collide in unforgettable fashion. Super Bowl 50 Champion Vernon Davis , along with Reality TV Star and NFL super-fan Scheana Shay, have been

tapped as hosts of the experience. Select football fans are invited to watch the game as they raise their glasses, battle it out in rivalry trivia, and connect with fellow fans - all while cheering on Game Day like never before. For a chance to experience this and future Game Day Matchups, fans 25+ can sign up via Matchbox HERE .

"Smirnoff and I are back this season, teaming up to unite football fans on Game Days," said Vernon Davis. "And to do it, we're hitting cities across the U.S. for epic showdowns. It's about unforgettable drinks, great company, and fueling that Game Day spirit. And the best part? You'll never miss a second of the action!"

Smirnoff will bring Game Day Matchups to additional cities throughout the season with an upcoming Thursday Night Football stop in Detroit. Stay tuned for updates on details for the next Matchup HERE .

"As we enter our fourth year as the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, Smirnoff is continuing to celebrate traditions and fandom on game days with the launch of We Do Game Day Matchups," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader at Smirnoff. "As with everything we do, this program is all about our WE collective and bringing football fans together, creating new connections, and of course, enjoying delicious Smirnoff cocktails along the way."

"Game Day is about traditions, rituals and celebrations-and it's always better sharing those with friends," said Liam McGregor, founder of Matchbox. "Teaming up with Smirnoff on this experience is an exciting way to bring people together. We're thrilled to contribute our unique matching software to kick off new connections between fans."

The production of Smirnoff No. 21 – ten times filtered and triple distilled - ensures the liquid is inherently mixable so adults of legal drinking age across the country can enjoy Smirnoff as part of their favorite cocktails. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka is available at retailers nationwide in 1.75L, 1L, 750mL, 375mL, 200mL and 50mL bottles and has a 40% ABV with a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750mL bottle (price varies by size).

Follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter to stay up-to-date on how WE do Game Days all season long. And whether you're serving up delicious cocktails for tailgates or winning plays with the ultimate watch party, please remember to always drink Smirnoff responsibly.

