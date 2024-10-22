Red Bull Give A Grip With Olympian Natalia Grossman Is Coming To Movement Rino In Denver

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., Oct. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Movement Climbing Yoga and Fitness, the nation's largest community of indoor climbing, yoga and facilities, is thrilled to announce a special event featuring Red Bull and Olympian Natalia Grossman at their Movement RiNo gym in Denver on Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.







Photo caption: Red Bull athlete and Olympian Natalia Grossman.

The new program, called Red Bull Give a Grip, is designed to inspire and ignite a passion for climbing among new and seasoned athletes alike. Red Bull Give a Grip was created by Natalia to aid those who might have limited access to gyms and gear, and who have not traditionally seen themselves in the sport of climbing.

Attendees will enjoy an intimate fireside chat with Natalia, followed by a Q&A session, giving participants a chance to hear directly from one of the world's top climbers. Movement members and guests will also have the rare opportunity to climb alongside Natalia, while those new to the sport can participate in a Bouldering 101 clinic led by certified Movement instructors.

EVENT DETAILS:



Location: Movement RiNo, 3201 Walnut St, Suite 107, Denver, CO 80205

Date & Time: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11 AM – 3 PM

Event Schedule:



11:00 AM – Check-in



11:30 AM – Fireside chat with Natalia Grossman, followed by Q&A



12:00 PM – Climbing clinic with Natalia and Movement instructors 2:00 PM – Light bites and mingling

“We are incredibly excited to host Natalia Grossman, and the Red Bull Give a Grip program for this special event,” said Andrew Fraser, Gym Director of Movement RiNo.“At Movement, our commitment is to provide a supportive, transformative, and fun environment for everyone-whether you're an experienced climber or just starting out. We want to break down barriers and make climbing more accessible, no matter what obstacles may exist. This event with Natalia perfectly aligns with our Move with Purpose program .”

The event is free to attend but space is limited, so be sure to sign up early.

Get more information and register for the event HERE .

About Natalia Grossman:

Natalia Grossman is an Olympic climber and world champion, having risen to the top of the sport at a young age. Her career took off in 2021 when she became the bouldering world champion, earning widespread recognition for her impressive performances on both the national and international stage. Natalia's passion for climbing began at age 6, and she continues to inspire climbers around the world with her determination, strength, and humility.

About Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness:

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, and amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, a sauna, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

Learn more:

News Source: Movement Climbing Yoga and Fitness