Hitachi Digital Services Launches R2O2.Ai Framework To Build, Scale And Operate 'Trustworthy AI' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Hitachi Digital Services launches R2O2 framework to build, scale and operate 'trustworthy AI'

Hitachi Digital Services , the digital consultancy and services subsidiary of Hitachi, has launched its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) offering: Reliable, Responsible, Observable and Optimal AI or R2O2.

The R2O2 framework is designed to bridge the gap between conceptualizing AI workloads and deploying them at scale, delivering reliable, responsible and observable AI models at unprecedented speed and efficiency – ideal for enterprises aiming to scale their AI projects responsibly and optimally.

The R2O2 framework will further expand our proprietary HARC (Hitachi Application Reliability Centers) offering, a suite of engineering services that helps our customers build and manage systems with reliability, resiliency, security and cost efficiency.

R2O2 leverages 20-plus years of experience implementing AI solutions, complemented with a comprehensive library of 25-plus custom models built to address common industry problems and accelerate AI adoption.

Its approach and frameworks enable efficient data adaptation, maximizing model reusability while allowing for the development of highly targeted solutions. This streamlined process ensures a seamless transition from proof of concept to live production in weeks, rather than months.

Beyond that, R2O2 addresses critical business and industry challenges, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers enterprises to implement AI models that enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime and ensure compliance with ethical standards.

Rajesh Rajappan, chief strategy officer of Hitachi Digital Services, says:“R2O2, expands our HARC offering to AI.

“R2O2 helps our customers adopt next-generation AI technologies from design to build to ongoing operations.

“Building on principles of HARC, our R2O2 framework empowers developers to design effective AI solutions by incorporating industry best practices, delivering full life-cycle solutions from identifying fit-for-purpose models with a forward-looking design and build for reliable, safe and optimized operations.”

From energy to transportation to environmental protection and more, Hitachi Digital Services has successfully operationalized AI solutions for global clients across various industries.

For example, one of the largest fleet operators in the USA, utilized R2O2 advanced analytics to proactively predict faults before those happened and offer repair guidance, reducing the overall fleet downtime.

In the UK, a smart hospital implemented R2O2 homegrown IT/OT ML models to realize an intelligent command center for operations, which can predict admissions and discharges, enhancing bed space management and patient care by significantly reducing discharge times.

A leading private equity firm, managing over $20 billion in assets, has streamlined its M&A process with our generative AI solution. By automating tasks for CIM summarization and content augmentation using context-specific search, our GenAI solution delivered acquisition briefs 60 percent faster.

Hitachi has been a leader in AI innovation for decades and continues to drive progress through groundbreaking initiatives, like the Hitachi Generative AI Center, which opened its doors in 2023.

With borderless innovation across Hitachi Group Companies, Hitachi Digital Services actively integrates with other initiatives across the Group. Hitachi Digital Services' GenAI services, powered by R2O2, offer a comprehensive approach to building, deploying and managing AI models that are not only efficient and effective but also transparent and scalable.

Bridging the gap between theory and practice, its newest offering covers accelerators, frameworks and methodologies that allow businesses to monitor parameters and logs effectively, ensuring reliability, resilience and value for their AI investments.