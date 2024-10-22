Investornewsbreaks EF Hutton Serves As Placement Agent To Humacyte Inc.'S (NASDAQ: HUMA) $30M RDO
EF Hutton announced that it served as exclusive placement agent to Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) in connection with its $30 million registered direct offering. Earlier this month, Humacyte announced its entry into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to purchase approximately $30.0 million worth of its common stock and warrants in the registered direct offering. Under the terms of the agreement, the company agreed to sell 5,681,820 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 5,681,820 shares of common stock.
About Humacyte Inc.
Humacyte is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte's initial product candidates, a portfolio of ATEVs, are currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous (“AV”) access for hemodialysis, and peripheral artery disease. For more information about the company, visit .
