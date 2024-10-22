Putin, Xi Stress Strength Of Ties In A Meeting On BRICS Summit Sidelines

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the strength of their ties, in a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasized the strength and importance of their bilateral relationship, highlighting ongoing cooperation and a commitment to continued coordination on the international stage.

Putin stressed that despite negative external influence, Russia and China continue to increase trade and successfully implement joint projects in transport, energy, and agriculture. He also noted that Russia and China are consistently implementing agreements reached in May in Beijing and on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

“Cooperation between Russia and China is absolutely non-opportunistic,” Putin stated.“Russia and China intend to increase coordination at all international platforms.”

Xi Jinping echoed Putin's sentiments, affirming the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

“Over the past 10 years, Russian-Chinese relations have withstood unprecedented tests,” said Xi.“Relations between China and Russia are not directed against third countries. Serious upheavals in the international arena will not be able to shake the steadfastness of relations between China and Russia. BRICS is a system-forming factor in the formation of multipolarity.”

The meeting between Putin and Xi comes amidst growing geopolitical tensions and a shifting global landscape. The two leaders' statements underscore their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership in the face of these challenges.