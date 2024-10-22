Egypt Poised To Lead Wind Energy In Middle East With 76 GW Capacity By 2050: Study

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt is positioned to become a leading force in wind within the Middle East, with the capacity to generate an excess of 76 gigawatts per hour by 2050, according to an international study. This capability would solidify its status as a potential leader in clean energy across the region. Published in the journal“Science of The Total Environment,” the study utilized weather modelling techniques to assess wind and solar energy potentials across 16 countries in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East. It projects that by 2050, sources could cater to 89% of the region's projected energy needs, predominantly through wind and solar power.

Coinciding with World Energy Day 2024, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy announced on Tuesday the launch of the fifth edition of the Emirates Energy Award 2025 in Cairo. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this year's theme is“Empowering Carbon Neutrality.”

During the press conference, Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairperson of the Emirates Energy Award Committee, stated:“Egypt has made remarkable achievements in the fields of clean and renewable energy; and has established leading strategies that support environmental sustainability and carbon emission reduction. This award fosters cooperation among Arab countries to address climate change challenges and support innovation in the energy sector.”

Al Muhairbi added:“The launch of the award in Egypt underscores the UAE's dedication to bolstering regional and international initiatives aimed at advancing renewable energy solutions. I eagerly anticipate valuable contributions from premier Egyptian institutions spearheading innovative projects and solutions in clean energy. These efforts are pivotal in promoting sustainable development throughout Egypt and the broader region.”

During the conference, Taher Diab, Strategy & Planning Senior Director at the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Secretary-General of the Emirates Energy Award, provided a detailed presentation on the objectives of the award and its various categories.

He noted that the award serves as a global platform allowing companies and individuals to showcase their leading projects in energy management, efficiency, and environmental innovation.

Diab added:“The award recognizes successful projects and aims to enhance education and scientific research in energy and encourage youth and innovators to present new ideas that support the transition towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly economy.”

At the end of the conference, Al Muhairbi expressed his appreciation to the Egyptian institutions and media partners for their attendance, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between the UAE and Egypt in addressing energy challenges and offering innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future for the generations to come.

The Emirates Energy Award seeks to highlight best practices and innovations in energy efficiency and renewable energy. Egypt, with its significant potential in renewable energy, remains a strategic partner in bolstering global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce emissions.



