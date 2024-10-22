Elevate Your Surrogacy Journey: Conceiveabilities Launches Enhanced All-In Program With Unmatched Support For Intended Parents And Surrogates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities , the nation's leading surrogacy and egg donation agency, is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced All-In Program, offering intended parents and surrogates an unparalleled level of support, security, and care throughout the surrogacy journey. With nearly 30 years of experience, ConceiveAbilities continues to innovate, ensuring the surrogacy process is seamless, reliable, and empowering for all involved.

Our All-In Program not only protects intended parents financially but also ensures that surrogates are fully supported.

ConceiveAbilities' enhanced All-In program is the most comprehensive surrogacy package in the industry, providing intended parents and surrogates with unmatched support, security, and care every step of the way. With nearly 30 years of experience, ConceiveAbilities remains at the forefront of innovation, making the surrogacy process seamless, dependable, and empowering for everyone involved.

One Fixed Price for Complete Peace of Mind

ConceiveAbilities' All-In Program offers a fixed price, currently at $197,500, that is thoughtfully designed to consider every aspect of surrogacy-ensuring no hidden fees, no surprises. This comprehensive plan streamlines the entire process, from recruiting top-tier surrogates to managing the medical, legal, and compensation needs of a surrogate. For intended parents, it means one thing: complete peace of mind so they can focus on the joy of growing their families.

What Sets the All-In Program Apart?

This groundbreaking program is the most comprehensive surrogacy package available today, including:



Fast and reliable matching with a fully vetted, healthy surrogate, including unlimited rematches if needed.

Our matching process features:



Speedy Match Time: The fastest, highest-quality matches in the industry.



Matching MattersTM: 97% success rate on first introductions, saving precious time and money.



Stand-Out Surrogates: Over 95% of surrogates pass their medical evaluations on the first attempt.

Guaranteed Peace of Mind:

Don't love your match? ConceiveAbilities offers a money-back guarantee if you have not accepted a match-no exceptions.

Medical coverage for the surrogate, inclusive of bed rest disability and life insurance

Legal and escrow coordination for contracts and parentage establishment

Compensation for the surrogate, with payments beginning before pregnancy and continuing postpartum Step-by-step surrogacy journey management, based on your custom roadmap

"Our goal is to make surrogacy as stress-free and secure as possible for intended parents," said Nazca Fontes, Founder and Executive Chairman of ConceiveAbilities. "We've built a program that not only protects intended parents financially but also ensures that surrogates are fully supported from start to finish."

Introducing Enhanced 2024 Benefits!

ConceiveAbilities is taking surrogacy to the next level with brand-new features for 2024 , designed to offer unmatched confidence to intended parents while elevating the care and compensation for surrogates.

Up to $7,500 Credit for Rematching:

If your surrogate withdraws or is disqualified after medical work-up or embryo transfer, ConceiveAbilities has you covered. You'll receive up to $7,500 in credits to cover any costs you incur associated with Fertility Clinic fees for working with a new surrogate-ensuring your journey keeps moving forward smoothly

Simplified Direct Medical Coverage for Surrogates:

ConceiveAbilities now offers direct medical coverage for surrogates, eliminating the complexities of insurance navigation. Medical expenses related to the surrogacy process are covered, allowing intended parents and surrogates to focus on the pregnancy, not the paperwork.

Increased Surrogate Compensation & Enhanced Care:

We recognize the extraordinary dedication of our surrogates, which is why we've boosted compensation. Surrogates now receive $6,000 in pre-pregnancy payments, early pregnancy payments starting at the first ultrasound, and compensation for all C-sections, not just first-time. To further protect surrogates, life insurance coverage has been raised to up to $500,000, or the maximum she qualifies for, ensuring peace of mind for them and their families.

Wage Recovery & Support Program :

The enhanced Wage Recovery & Support Program ensures surrogates are financially secure if they are unable to work due to medical requirements, with coverage of up to $1,800 per week for lost wages and household expenses. These upgrades create a nurturing environment where your surrogate can focus on the incredible journey of carrying your baby, knowing her needs are well taken care of.

The program also covers lost wages for the surrogate's partner, anticipating the important role that surrogate partners play in a safe and successful surrogacy journey.

About ConceiveAbilities

With nearly three decades of expertise, ConceiveAbilities sets the standard in surrogacy and egg donation, providing unparalleled support and care for intended parents and surrogates alike. Our innovative All-In Program delivers transparency, unmatched support, and a seamless process from start to finish. With this new enhanced offering, ConceiveAbilities is empowering families to grow confidently, knowing they're backed by the most trusted name in the industry.

Ready to Start Your Journey?

Discover how the enhanced All-In Program can transform your surrogacy journey by visiting

.

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities

